Princess of Wales' uncle scolds wild conspiracy theories about Kate and says 'there's a reason' she's away from limelight

The Princess of Wales' uncle has scolded wild conspiracy theories about his niece Kate's absence from the limelight following her abdominal surgery. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The Princess of Wales' uncle has scolded wild conspiracy theories about his niece Kate's absence from the limelight following her abdominal surgery.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gary Goldsmith took to social media to explain there "is a reason" Kate has not been seen in public since before Christmas and said she needs "space" to recover from surgery.

The Princess of Wales spent almost two weeks in the London Clinic in Marylebone following her operation and was discharged at the end of January to continue her recovery at home in Windsor.

Kate was last seen in public attending the Christmas Day service at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family.

However, she was pictured publically for the first time on Monday by US gossip outlet TMZ with her mother Carole Middleton driving near the Wales' family home Adelaide Cottage.

Gary Goldsmith attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St. Mark's Church, Englefield, May 20, 2017. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Royals return? King Charles meets Jeremy Hunt ahead of Budget after MoD said Kate will attend Trooping the Colour

Read More: Kate's return: Princess to play major role in Trooping the Colour as part of comeback to royal duties after surgery

"I think they should leave her alone right now because there's a reason why they're [family] not talking about it and they are giving her a little bit of space, Goldsmith, 58, said, The Mirror reported.

He said the conspiracy theories over Kate's whereabouts are "fundamentally wrong", before adding: "I just beg people to give her some space."

Speaking about his niece and Prince William, Goldsmith said: "They've got duty and it's a privilege to have the roles that they do have, but it's family first. You've got to look after yourself. You put your own oxygen mask on before you look after others.

"Kate, get well, love you and when you're ready we'll see you again," he concluded.

It comes as Goldsmith, who is Carole Middleton's brother, entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday night

Goldsmith regularly speaks out in support of Kate - previously branding racism allegations against her as "bulls**t" - but is considered to be kept at arm's length by the family.

However, Goldsmith - who was once estimated to be worth £30 million thanks to his recruitment business - was in attendance at Kate and William's wedding in 2011 and at Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in 2016.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children arriving at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Sandringham on Christmas Day, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Police officers stand outside the London Clinic at Devonshire Place in Marylebone where the Princess of Wales is having abdominal surgery. Picture: Alamy

Read More: The King’s got cancer, Kate is recovering & now the Queen’s on holiday - just who is in charge of the Royal Family?

Read More: Kate's uncle hits out at Harry for 'having a pop' at niece and 'reinventing history' as he starts Celebrity Big Brother

It is understood Goldsmith has upset his older sister Carole and her husband Michael following his entrance into the Celebrity Big Brother house.

"Gary said he's been read the riot act by Kate's mum Carole and her dad Michael," a source told The Sun as rumours circled over his appearance on the reality show.

"They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress."