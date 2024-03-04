Kate's uncle hits out at Harry for 'having a pop' at niece and 'reinventing history' as he starts Celebrity Big Brother

Gary Goldsmith has defended his niece, Kate Middleton. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Kate Middleton's uncle has hit out at Prince Harry for "rewriting history" with criticism of his niece.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gary Goldsmith said that criticism of Kate from Harry and Meghan upset him "because you don’t put a stick into that spoke and reinvent history."

The businessman is taking part in the reboot of Celebrity Big Brother, although he admitted he is not a celebrity - just "related to one of the biggest."

Mr Goldsmith, the brother of Kate's mother Carole, has been described as the "black sheep of the family", with a string of legal issues to his name.

He described Kate, who was a bridesmaid at his first marriage and a guest at his second, as "beautiful on the outside, but more beautiful on the inside."

Read more: Kate pictured for the first time in months, as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery

Read more: 'Kate doesn’t need this stress': Princess' uncle 'read riot act by Middletons' amid Celebrity Big Brother rumour

Mr Goldsmith told the Sun that she "really is a doting mum . . . so the way the monarchy is moving, it’s family-centric."

He added: "I’ve got pretty miffed when they had a pop at my beautiful niece who couldn’t say anything for herself."

Kate's uncle finalised the agreement to appear in the Big Brother House in January and was "champing at the bit" to get onto the reality TV show.

The show began on Monday night. Asked if Kate would be watching, he told the show: "If she is it will be behind a sofa, I guess."

In a video tape which aired before he entered the house, Goldsmith said: "She is simply perfect.

"First time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said, 'Hi, do you want a cup of tea?' Very normal."

Kate Middleton in November last year. Picture: Alamy

Kate continues to recover from abdominal surgery, and was seen in public on Monday for the first time since Christmas Day.

Mr Goldsmith said: "I’ve spoken to Carole just to send my love and we talked about Kate given what’s going on.

“There’s lots going on in the family at the moment. So she’s spinning a lot of plates right now, it’s quite stressful. So the last thing I’m going to do is bring any stress to them.”

Mr Goldsmith, who made £30 million from his IT business, has had multiple brushes with the law.

Mr Goldsmith was "champing at the bit" to get onto the reality TV show, according to The Sun. Picture: Getty

He said: I haven’t really looked after myself very much and I made some pretty bad decisions. But I do try to be the best version of me, but it’s not always the case.

"I think it’s easy to have a potshot. I didn’t choose to be in the spotlight. It gets thrown at you.

"Once you’ve done something it’s there and everyone’s looking. So this (Celebrity Big Brother) is the first bit of upside and fun from all of that.

"Turning 50 I decided I’m going to say no to pretty much nothing these days and just enjoy life to the full.

"“I’m not actually a celebrity, it just happens that I am related to one of the biggest. I just thought it’d be a hoot! Also, I think I’m portrayed as this sort of villain and I’m not.

"So it’d be nice to show the other side of me."

He added: "“I’m just Gary, hashtag annoying. I’m like a puppy that needs to be played with, throw me a stick, play with me. I have a self-destruct mode though, and my mouth runs away with me. So I’ve got opinions about opinions. I guess we’ll find out what a mad b***** I am!"

"Kate doesn't need this stress", the source told The Sun. Picture: Alamy

The 58-year-old is said to have upset his older sister Carole Middleton and her husband Michael by agreeing to take part in the show.

In January, royal author and biographer Angela Levin blasted the Middleton family "black sheep", calling the rumoured appearance "cringe" and "embarrassing".

In conversation to The Sun, she also spoke about her worries at Mr Goldsmith's attitude toward the Sussexes.

"The trouble is he doesn't like Harry and Meghan at all, some of these comments will fall onto Catherine and she's had a lot against her, she’s not well.

"I think when you come out of an operation you’re quite vulnerable and this could upset her enormously," she added.