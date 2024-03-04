'Kate doesn’t need this stress': Princess' uncle 'read riot act by Middletons' amid Celebrity Big Brother rumour

The Middleton family have previously described the businessman as the "black sheep of the family". Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jasmine Moody

The Princess of Wales' uncle, has reportedly been read the "riot act" by the Middleton's amid speculation that he signed up to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

Gary Goldsmith was seen arriving at the ITV studios in London on Sunday in a black Audi, wearing a grey hoodie, navy baseball cap and a leather jacket.

According to The Sun, Kate's uncle had finalised the agreement to appear in the Big Brother House in January and that he was "champing at the bit" to get onto the reality TV show.

The Middleton family have previously described the businessman as the "black sheep of the family".

Mr Goldsmith was "champing at the bit" to get onto the reality TV show, according to The Sun. Picture: Getty

The 58-year-old is said to have upset his older sister Carole Middleton and her husband Michael amid the rumours.

Speaking to The Sun, the source said: "Gary said he's been read the riot act by Kate's mum Carole and her dad Michael - they aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress."

In January, royal author and biographer Angela Levin blasted the Middleton family "black sheep", calling the rumoured appearance "cringe" and "embarrassing".

In conversation to The Sun, she also spoke about her worries at Mr Goldsmith's attitude toward the Sussex's.

"The trouble is he doesn't like Harry and Meghan at all, some of these comments will fall onto Catherine and she's had a lot against her, she’s not well.

"I think when you come out of an operation you’re quite vulnerable and this could upset her enormously," she added.

"Kate doesn't need this stress", the source told The Sun. Picture: Alamy

In regards to the Princess of Wales' health, the palace has put to bed concerns in a new statement on Thursday.

Her spokesperson told People on Thursday: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

Other well-known names expected to appear on the reality show include Sharon Osbourne and Katie Price.

Celebrity Big Brother will air on Monday night.