Kensington Palace issues fresh statement on Kate’s health following concerns amid speculation

29 February 2024, 21:16 | Updated: 29 February 2024, 21:49

Kensington Palace issued a statement addressing well-wishers' concerns.
Kensington Palace issued a statement addressing well-wishers' concerns. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The palace has put to bed concerns about the Princess of Wales's health in a new statement on Thursday.

The speculation continued about the Princess of Wales's health despite Kensington Palace saying earlier this week the princess is "recovering well" after her planned abdominal surgery last month.

The update came as part of a statement announcing that the Prince of Wales was pulling out of attending the memorial service for his godfather the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle due to a personal matter.

Following the speculation, a spokesperson for Kate has maintained the princess is “doing well”.

Her spokesperson told People on Thursday: “We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant.”

It comes after Prince William was seen in public for the first time since pulling out of the memorial service on Thursday.

He visited the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London to discuss anti-Semitism in the UK, which has risen markedly since the October 7 attacks and the subsequent war in Gaza.

The Prince of Wales met with Holocaust survivor Renee Salt. He also talked to young people who had taken part in the Lessons from Auschwitz scheme, run by the Holocaust Educational Trust.

He told attendees: "Prejudice has no place in society. I've said it before and I'll say it again. I want you all to know you can talk about it and your experiences.

"Both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise in anti-Semitism that you guys have talked about this morning and I'm just so sorry if any of you have had to experience that.

"It has no place... that's why I'm here today to reassure you all that people do care and people do listen and we can't let that go."

