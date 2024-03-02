Royal aides slam 'madness of social media' as speculation over Kate's health continues

By Emma Soteriou

Royal aides have slammed the "madness of social media" as speculation over Kate's health continues.

Officials have refused to give further updates on Kate's recovery from surgery - but insist she is "doing well".

Kensington Palace announced in January that she had planned abdominal surgery and would not be returning to royal duties until Easter.

But speculation over the Princess of Wales' whereabouts has been ramped up online this week due to her having not been seen in public since December.

It was further fuelled by Prince William's decision to pull out of a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, due to a "personal matter".

Kate was last seen in public on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

Earlier in the week, royal aides put to bed concerns about Kate's health in a fresh statement, reminding the public of her right to privacy around her recovery.

But they hit out again at the wild speculation on Friday evening.

"We were really clear from the start we weren't going to provide a running commentary on the Princess of Wales's health and only provide significant updates," they told the Sun.

"Obviously, we've seen the madness of social media and that is not going to change our strategy. There has been much on social media but the Princess has a right to privacy and asks the public to respect that."

Kensington Palace previously released a statement saying: "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.

"She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share."

The Prince of Wales speaks with Renee Salt, 94, a Holocaust survivor, during a visit to the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London. Picture: Alamy

It follows Prince William's recent visit to the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London to discuss anti-Semitism in the UK.

He met with Holocaust survivor Renee Salt, who asked him to pass on her best wishes to Kate.

The 94-year-old said: "I'm sorry, I'm sure that if your wife would've been well, she would've been here. I miss her so much. Give her my best wishes, please."

He was also given a bouquet of flowers to take home to his wife.

Speaking to young people who had taken part in the Lessons from Auschwitz scheme, William said: "Prejudice has no place in society. I've said it before and I'll say it again. I want you all to know you can talk about it and your experiences.

"Both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise in anti-Semitism that you guys have talked about this morning and I'm just so sorry if any of you have had to experience that.

"It has no place... that's why I'm here today to reassure you all that people do care and people do listen and we can't let that go."