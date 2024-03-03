Queen Camilla 'jetting off on holiday' in first break since stepping up to lead royal family after Charles' cancer diagnosis

Queen Camilla is taking some time off from her royal duties. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Queen Camilla is set to take time off for first time since stepping in to lead royal family following Charles cancer diagnosis

Camilla is said to be taking a break from her royal duties after stepping in for King Charles following his surgery and diagnosis last month.

She will be jetting off for a sunny break abroad after an 'exhausting' few weeks.

It comes after the Queen led the royal family at a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor earlier in the week - with even Prince Andrew returning to the spotlight.

Prince William had been forced to pull out due to a "personal matter", with Kate also out of action as she recovers from her abdominal surgery.

There has been ongoing speculation over the Princess of Wales' whereabouts online, but Kensington Palace has insisted she is "doing well".

Queen Camilla attends a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George's Chapel. Picture: Alamy

With the main senior royals having taken a step back, royal author Ingrid Seward said: “This will raise the question of who’s in charge at such a vital time and with so many key royals out of action.”

She said Charles would have "insisted" that Camilla take the break after a busy few weeks.

"He will see that she is exhausted after recent months," Ms Seward told the Sun.

"Camilla has had the ultimate worry about her husband’s health.

"But she has also been the one who has had to step up to the busy schedule of royal engagements as well as wanting to be there for him and Kate whilst they each have their health issues. She certainly deserves some rest and relaxation.”

Camilla is expected to return to her royal duties for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, once again stepping in for the king.

In the meantime, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward are all set to attend public engagements.