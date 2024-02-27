Camilla leads the royals after Prince William pulls out of memorial for his godfather due to 'personal matter'

27 February 2024

Camilla led the royals at the memorial for King Constantine of Greece after Prince William had to pull out.
Camilla led the royals at the memorial for King Constantine of Greece after Prince William had to pull out. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Camilla has stepped in to lead the royals after Prince William pulled out of attending the memorial service for his godfather due to a personal matter.

The Queen led the service for King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle - with cancer-stricken King Charles also absent.

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice were also among those in attendance at the personal family event.

Others at the service were Princess Anne and Zara and Mike Tindall.

William, who was due to deliver a reading, reached out to the Greek royal family who were attending the service in St George's Chapel to let them know he was unable to attend.

Kensington Palace would not elaborate further but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.

Queen Camilla attends a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George's Chapel
Queen Camilla attends a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George's Chapel. Picture: Alamy
British royals at the service
British royals at the service. Picture: Alamy

The late King Constantine of Greece, who died in January last year, was William's godfather.

King Constantine of Greece died on January 10 last year at the age of 82 after months of illness, more than 50 years after he was exiled in a military coup. He was nephew to the late Duke of Edinburgh and godfather to Prince William.

His funeral in Greece was attended by Princess Anne, the late monarch’s second cousin, and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

King Charles was not due to attend the memorial in Windsor after drawing back from public life following his cancer diagnosis.

The royals heading to the service
The royals heading to the service. Picture: Getty
Paul of Greece, Marie Chantal Miller, Nicholas of Greece and Tatiana Blatnik arriving at the funeral for Constantine of Greece at Windsor Palace
Paul of Greece, Marie Chantal Miller, Nicholas of Greece and Tatiana Blatnik arriving at the funeral for Constantine of Greece at Windsor Palace. Picture: Getty

Prince William, 41, held an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle earlier this month and attended a London Air Ambulance charity gala dinner later that evening. He attended the BAFTA awards last week where he met with filmmakers and stars before giving out more awards at a second investiture today.

This month King Charles was diagnosed with cancer and the Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery. The type of cancer King Charles is battling has not been revealed but it was reportedly caught early and the King has been undergoing ‘regular treatments’ since.

The Princess of Wales was admitted to the London Clinic for a planned operation on January 16.

She is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter and William temporarily stepped back from royal roles to juggle caring for her and the children.

