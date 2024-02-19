William and Kate considering £47k-a-year school for Prince George after 'years' of disagreeing about boarding

Prince George’s parents are also said to be considering Oundle School in north Northamptonshire. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be considering a £47,000 a year school in Oxford for Prince George - after years of disagreements about boarding school.

The royal parents have looked around St Edwards School, which is known as "Teddies", according to sources.

Famous Teddies alumni include Oppenheimer actress Florence Pugh and journalist and actor Jon Snow.

The pupils at the co-educational boarding and day school are able to immerse themselves in subjects such as screenwriting and beekeeping.

The school has caught the interest of Kate and William, according to sources.

Attending the school costs £15,660 a term for boarding pupils, and £12,528 for day pupils - this would mean Kate and William would spend £46,980 a year for Prince George to attend during the day.

Other schools had also been considered for 10-year-old Prince George, including Kate and William’s alma mater: Eton and Marlborough College.

Prince William and Prince Harry attended Eton, which broke royal protocol as senior royals had attended Gordonstoun in north-east Scotland.

Prince George’s parents are also said to be considering Oundle School in north Northamptonshire, according to The Mail on Sunday.

The independent co-educational school was founded in 1556 and costs between £22,350 and £45,435 a year.

It is believed that the Princess of Wales has a distaste towards same-sex schools as she "absolutely hated" her time attending the all-girls boarding school Downe House, where she was said to have been bullied.

A source speaking to In Touch Weekly claimed that the mother-of-three is "heartbroken" at the thought of sending Prince George to boarding school as she "can’t bear the thought of George suffering" the bullying she had endured.

The same source also said that the Prince and Princess have spent "years" arguing over sending their children to boarding school.

They added: "Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy.

"Plus, she’ll miss George desperately."

Currently, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, currently attend co-educational day prep school Lambrook.

Prince George will move on from Lambrook at the age of 13 in 2026.