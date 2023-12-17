William and Kate to buck tradition by 'not sending Prince George to Eton College'

By Chay Quinn

William and Kate are reportedly considering not sending future king Prince George to Eton College and instead educating their first-born at his mother's alma mater Marlborough College.

The Mail on Sunday has reported that the £47,0000-a-year private school tops the wishlist of the Princess of Wales to educate her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Princes William and Harry were both educated at the prestigious Eton College but Kate is rumoured to favour a co-educational school after she disliked her experience at a single-sex school before she is said to have "flourished" at Marlborough from the age of 13.

The Princess of Wales has toured the plush school twice in recent months as they look to make a decision on their three children's secondary schooling.

While no firm decision has been made about what school George will attend, the Princess took him and William to her alma mater on December 1, having previously visited alone in October.

They also toured Eton in June which was said to be a home away from William and Harry's warring parents in the waning years of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage

George currently attends at co-educational prep school, Lambrook, along with his sister Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old brother Prince Louis.

He will move on from Lambrook at the age of 13 in 2026.