Moment Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis found out about King Charles' cancer diagnosis

Kate and William wanted their children to hear about Charles' cancer diagnosis from themselves. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

William and Kate wanted their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, to find out about their grandfather's cancer diagnosis in a certain way.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It was at 6pm on Monday that the monarch has been diagnosed with cancer, although did not specify which form.

It is understood the King told his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, individually about his diagnosis over the phone.

It prompted Harry to rush back to the UK for a brief 30-minute chat with his father.

Meanwhile, sources close to William say the prince was keen to make sure his children heard about the news from his parents, rather than in the media.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: Alamy

Charles was seen for the first time since his diagnosis was announced yesterday, and was seen waving and smiling to crowds as he headed for Sandringham.

He left in a helicopter after a 'warm' meeting with his youngest son, Harry, who made a whistle-stop tour to the UK to be by his father's side.

Read More: Prince Harry heads back to US after 30-minute talk with Charles after spending just 24 hours in the UK

Read More: William returns to royal work as Charles and Kate rest - but Prince of Wales won't meet Harry

William, meanwhile, returned to work this morning, carrying out an investiture at Buckingham Palace.

Later today, he will attend a gala for the London Ambulance Service.

King Charles III waves as he and Queen Camilla leave Clarence House by car in London, Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

He is understood to be preparing to take on more public duties in the wake of his father's cancer diagnosis, as well as his wife's abdominal surgery.

Kate will not return to public duties until after Easter after undergoing a pre-planned operation in January.