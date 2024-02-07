King Charles delayed helicopter to Sandringham for ‘warm’ 45-minute catch-up with Harry after cancer diagnosis

7 February 2024, 00:18 | Updated: 7 February 2024, 00:29

King Charles and Prince Harry enjoyed a ‘warm’ catch-up
King Charles and Prince Harry enjoyed a ‘warm’ catch-up. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

King Charles delayed his helicopter which was headed for Sandringham in order to catch up with his son, Prince Harry, for the first time since the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke of Sussex rushed back to the UK on Monday evening after learning of his father's cancer diagnosis.

He travelled alone, with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, back at home in California.

The pair, whose relationship has been somewhat testy in recent years, are said to have had a ‘warm’ 45-minute meeting at Clarence House in London before Charles headed for Sandringham.

A smiling King Charles is seen leaving Clarence House
A smiling King Charles is seen leaving Clarence House. Picture: Alamy
King Charles departed Buckingham Palace in a helicopter, following his cancer diagnosis, announced via a statement yesterday
King Charles departed Buckingham Palace in a helicopter, following his cancer diagnosis, announced via a statement yesterday. Picture: Alamy

It is the first time the pair have met face-to-face since Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, although Harry did attend his father's Coronation in 2023 and they have spoken over the phone.

Charles was pictured leaving shortly after the meeting, and was seen smiling and waving to photographers and well-wishers.

Read More: King Charles ‘desperate’ for 'regretful' Harry to come ‘back into the fold’ but William won’t allow it, royal author says

Read More: Harry appears sombre as he arrives at Clarence House to be at father King Charles' side amid shock cancer diagnosis

It is the first time the King has been seen since his cancer diagnosis was revealed by Buckingham Palace on Monday evening.

The Palace has not disclosed what form of cancer the monarch has, nor what treatment he is receiving.

But he is said to be doing well, with one source telling The Sun that you 'wouldn't know something was wrong' if you didn't know him.

Royal expert explains why Harry and Meghan's 'American media life' is failing

There had been hopes Harry's dashing return to the UK to be with his father could spark a royal reconciliation between him and William.

However, there are 'no plans' for the pair to see each other during Harry's trip to the UK.

Prince William is said to be focused solely on his wife, Kate, as she continues to recover from her abdominal surgery.

The future King is expected to take on more public duties as his father and wife recover from their respective illnesses, starting tomorrow with an investiture in London.

'House of Windsor' needs Harry back in the fold, royal author tells LBC

According to one royal author, the illnesses of Charles and Kate reveal a weakness with the King's plan to have a more slimmed-down monarchy.

She even suggested Charles would be more than happy to welcome Prince Harry back into the fold.

Tina Brown, former Vanity Fair editor and author of 'The Palace Papers', told LBC's Andrew Marr: “I think what we’re seeing at the moment is the smaller and smaller line-up for the so-called firm, it’s a tiny boutique with hardly anyone to play

“They’ve needed him for quite a time. 

“The problem is there’s no way in the world that William wants Harry back or feels comfortable with Harry coming back, and how they work that out is going to be painful. 

“House of Windsor needs Harry."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People Hasty Pudding Bening

Annette Bening honoured as Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

Chile Pinera Obit

Former Chilean president Sebastian Pinera dies in helicopter accident

Britain to be blasted by snow this week

Exact date 10 inches of snow to cover Britain with fresh Met Office warnings issued

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon deny manslaughter

'Where is your child?' Dramatic moment police arrest runaway aristocrat as partner demands food and drink

California Storms

Los Angeles records more than 400 mudslides during violent storm

Biden

US Senate deal on border security and Ukraine aid collapses

School Shooting Mother Charged

Jury finds Michigan teenage killer’s mother guilty of manslaughter

Exclusive
King Charles 'wants Prince Harry back in the fold'

Charles ‘desperate’ for 'regretful' Harry to come ‘back into the fold’ but William won’t allow it, royal author says

Democracy in Europe Continental Drift

Dutch coalition talks falter as party leader walks out

A door that blew off a new Boeing 737 Max 9 shortly after take-off appeared to be missing four key bolts, a new report has said

Bolts appeared to be missing from Boeing door panel that blew off during Alaska Airlines flight, says report

Oregon-Emergency Landing-NTSB

Investigators say bolts on Boeing jet missing before panel blew out mid flight

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett asks court to hear appeal against hate crime lies convictions

A mechanical engineer works in an industrial factory. Experts suggest the UK pension age could rise to 71

British workers will soon need to work until the age of 71, experts claim amid UK's aging population

Farmers gathered outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg for a protest

EU scraps pesticide proposals in another concession to protesting farmers

Exclusive
Joanne Gillibrand said the comments were 'utterly heartbreaking'

Mum's fury after Warwickshire councillor asked if 'something in the water' had increased child special needs cases

Toby Keith

Country music singer-songwriter Toby Keith dies aged 62

Latest News

See more Latest News

Britain could join a European defence effort, a German MEP has said

'EU should create joint defence effort with UK, because US won't always defend against Russia', German MEP says
Next week's by-election will be a 'tipping point' for the Tories, Nadine Dorries has predicted

Tories losing next week's by-election will be 'tipping point' for 'seismic' election defeat, Nadine Dorries tells LBC
Spain Soccer Dani Alves Sexual Assault Trial

Footballer Dani Alves faces second day of sexual assault trial in Barcelona

Qatar US Blinken

Hamas ‘generally positive’ over Gaza ceasefire proposal – Qatari prime minister

Navy personnel walk past overturned and charred cars in Chile

Hundreds still missing following wildfires in Chile

Hamas has given a 'generally positive' response to a Gaza ceasefire proposal and releasing remaining Israeli hostages, Qatar's prime minister has announced

Hamas 'generally positive' over Gaza ceasefire proposal and hostage release, Qatar says

The government is set to pay dentists to take on NHS patients

Dentists to be paid £20,000 to take on NHS patients in plan to tackle 'dental deserts'

There are 'no plans for reconciliation' between William and Harry

'No plans for reconciliation' between William and Harry as brothers 'won't meet' after King Charles' cancer diagnosis
Britain Trump Steele Dossier Lawsuit

Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election case, US appeals court says

Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles – Super Bowl LVII – State Farm Stadium

Super Bowl expected to smash betting records as nearly 68m people set to wager

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles' cancer diagnosis: everything we know so far

King Charles' cancer diagnosis: everything we know so far as Harry rushes home and William and Camilla to step up
A sombre-looking Prince Harry has arrived at Clarence House this afternoon as he rushes to be at his father King Charles' side after the monarch personally informed his son of his cancer diagnosis

Harry appears sombre as he arrives at Clarence House to be at father King Charles' side amid shock cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry has reportedly landed back in the UK to urgently see his father King Charles, after the monarch personally informed his son of his cancer diagnosis

Harry lands in UK and sets aside royal rift to see King Charles who remains 'very positive' about shock cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit