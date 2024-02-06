Exclusive

King Charles ‘desperate’ for 'regretful' Harry to come ‘back into the fold’ but William won’t allow it, royal author says

6 February 2024, 21:22 | Updated: 6 February 2024, 21:28

'House of Windsor' needs Harry back in the fold, royal author tells LBC

Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Charles and Harry feel so bad about their current relationship, it is understood, that the King would welcome the Duke of Sussex back into the royal fold.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tina Brown, former Vanity Fair editor and author of 'The Palace Papers', told LBC's Andrew Marr: “But of course the greater problem is the relationship with William"

“And here we have a big dilemma, because there’s no doubt Charles would love Harry back in the fold. He needs him back in the fold," she said.

Ms Brown said that the illnesses of Charles and Kate, who recently underwent abdominal surgery, underscores the downsides to Charles' more slimmed-down monarchy.

King Charles' cancer diagnosis: everything we know so far as Harry rushes home and William and Camilla to step up

Royal expert explains why Harry and Meghan's 'American media life' is failing

“I think what we’re seeing at the moment is the smaller and smaller line-up for the so-called firm, it’s a tiny boutique with hardly anyone to play," she continued.

“They’ve needed him for quite a time. 

“The problem is there’s no way in the world that William wants Harry back or feels comfortable with Harry coming back, and how they work that out is going to be painful. 

“House of Windsor needs Harry."

Read More: 'No plans for reconciliation' between William and Harry as brothers 'won't meet' after King Charles' cancer diagnosis

King Charles III leaves Clarence House the day after his cancer diagnosis was announced
King Charles III leaves Clarence House the day after his cancer diagnosis was announced. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Harry rushed back to see his father after learning about his diagnosis this week.

The Duke of Sussex arrived alone, with his wife Meghan and their kids back in the United States, late on Monday night.

Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer on Monday night, but did not specify which form.

There had been hope that his shock diagnosis would bring his sons back together after years of a fraught relationship.

But there are 'no plans' for the two to meet while Harry is in the UK, it is understood.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

School Shooting Mother Charged

Jury finds Michigan teenage killer’s mother guilty of manslaughter

Chile Pinera Obit

Former Chilean president Sebastian Pinera dies in helicopter accident

Democracy in Europe Continental Drift

Dutch coalition talks falter as party leader walks out

A door that blew off a new Boeing 737 Max 9 shortly after take-off appeared to be missing four key bolts, a new report has said

Bolts appeared to be missing from Boeing door panel that blew off during Alaska Airlines flight, says report

Oregon-Emergency Landing-NTSB

Investigators say bolts on Boeing jet missing before panel blew out mid flight

California Storms

Los Angeles records more than 300 mudslides during violent storm

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett asks court to hear appeal against hate crime lies convictions

A mechanical engineer works in an industrial factory. Experts suggest the UK pension age could rise to 71

British workers will soon need to work until the age of 71, experts claim amid UK's aging population

Farmers gathered outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg for a protest

EU scraps pesticide proposals in another concession to protesting farmers

Exclusive
Joanne Gillibrand said the comments were 'utterly heartbreaking'

Mum's fury after Warwickshire councillor asked if 'something in the water' had increased child special needs cases

Toby Keith

Country music singer-songwriter Toby Keith dies aged 62

Britain could join a European defence effort, a German MEP has said

'EU should create joint defence effort with UK, because US won't always defend against Russia', German MEP says

Biden

US Senate deal on border security and Ukraine aid facing defeat

Exclusive
Next week's by-election will be a 'tipping point' for the Tories, Nadine Dorries has predicted

Tories losing next week's by-election will be 'tipping point' for 'seismic' election defeat, Nadine Dorries tells LBC

Spain Soccer Dani Alves Sexual Assault Trial

Footballer Dani Alves faces second day of sexual assault trial in Barcelona

Qatar US Blinken

Hamas ‘generally positive’ over Gaza ceasefire proposal – Qatari prime minister

Latest News

See more Latest News

Navy personnel walk past overturned and charred cars in Chile

Hundreds still missing following wildfires in Chile

Hamas has given a 'generally positive' response to a Gaza ceasefire proposal and releasing remaining Israeli hostages, Qatar's prime minister has announced

Hamas 'generally positive' over Gaza ceasefire proposal and hostage release, Qatar says

The government is set to pay dentists to take on NHS patients

Dentists to be paid £20,000 to take on NHS patients in plan to tackle 'dental deserts'

There are 'no plans for reconciliation' between William and Harry

'No plans for reconciliation' between William and Harry as brothers 'won't meet' after King Charles' cancer diagnosis
Britain Trump Steele Dossier Lawsuit

Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election case, US appeals court says

Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles – Super Bowl LVII – State Farm Stadium

Super Bowl expected to smash betting records as nearly 68m people set to wager

Antony Blinken leaves a plane

Blinken seeks progress on Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal in meetings in Egypt

Police have released new footage of the Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi as they continue the manhunt for the wanted man

New sighting of Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi as police continue manhunt for wanted man
ADDITION EU Norway Russia

Wagner Group defector reportedly granted temporary residence in Norway

Turkey Courthouse Attack

Two alleged extremists shot dead in attack on Turkey’s best-known courthouse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles' cancer diagnosis: everything we know so far

King Charles' cancer diagnosis: everything we know so far as Harry rushes home and William and Camilla to step up
A sombre-looking Prince Harry has arrived at Clarence House this afternoon as he rushes to be at his father King Charles' side after the monarch personally informed his son of his cancer diagnosis

Harry appears sombre as he arrives at Clarence House to be at father King Charles' side amid shock cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry has reportedly landed back in the UK to urgently see his father King Charles, after the monarch personally informed his son of his cancer diagnosis

Harry lands in UK and sets aside royal rift to see King Charles who remains 'very positive' about shock cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit