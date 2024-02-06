Exclusive

King Charles ‘desperate’ for 'regretful' Harry to come ‘back into the fold’ but William won’t allow it, royal author says

'House of Windsor' needs Harry back in the fold, royal author tells LBC

By Kieran Kelly

Charles and Harry feel so bad about their current relationship, it is understood, that the King would welcome the Duke of Sussex back into the royal fold.

Tina Brown, former Vanity Fair editor and author of 'The Palace Papers', told LBC's Andrew Marr: “But of course the greater problem is the relationship with William"

“And here we have a big dilemma, because there’s no doubt Charles would love Harry back in the fold. He needs him back in the fold," she said.

Ms Brown said that the illnesses of Charles and Kate, who recently underwent abdominal surgery, underscores the downsides to Charles' more slimmed-down monarchy.

“I think what we’re seeing at the moment is the smaller and smaller line-up for the so-called firm, it’s a tiny boutique with hardly anyone to play," she continued.

“They’ve needed him for quite a time.

“The problem is there’s no way in the world that William wants Harry back or feels comfortable with Harry coming back, and how they work that out is going to be painful.

“House of Windsor needs Harry."

King Charles III leaves Clarence House the day after his cancer diagnosis was announced. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Harry rushed back to see his father after learning about his diagnosis this week.

The Duke of Sussex arrived alone, with his wife Meghan and their kids back in the United States, late on Monday night.

Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer on Monday night, but did not specify which form.

There had been hope that his shock diagnosis would bring his sons back together after years of a fraught relationship.

But there are 'no plans' for the two to meet while Harry is in the UK, it is understood.