Kate goes home to Windsor and 'is making good progress' after 14 days in hospital following abdominal surgery

Kate has left the London Clinic. Picture: Alamy/X

By Will Taylor

Princess Kate is back home in Windsor to continue recovering from surgery.

She has left the London Clinic for Adelaide Cottage, Kensington Palace announced on Monday.

"She is making good progress," a statement said.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

"The Wales family continue to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Downing Street said it was "welcome news for the Royal Family and the public more widely".

The 42-year-old spent two weeks at the hospital in Marylebone, where William was recently said to be visiting every day.

But she is still not expected to be in the public eye much for several weeks, with her engagement calendar cleared until Easter.

Kensington Palace previously said the surgery on her abdomen was successful but did provide specific details about why she was operated on, saying the royal wanted her medical information to stay private.

Princess Kate has left hospital. Picture: Alamy

George, Charlotte and Louis did not visit their mother and continued going to school as normal to keep their lives as normal as possible.

Kate shared the hospital with King Charles, who was admitted for treatment on his enlarged prostate.

He has cancelled a month's worth of engagements to allow him time to recover.

Kate stayed at the London Clinic, the same hospital where King Charles was admitted. Picture: Alamy

He had only been expected to stay for two days, having been admitted on Friday morning.

A source told The Sun: "The extra stay is entirely precautionary but has nevertheless reportedly caused some unease.

"It's now expected Charles will have to avoid public jobs for at least a month on medical advice.

"But knowing the King, he will try to keep some private audiences and insist on keeping on top of his paperwork."

Camilla had previously told the public the King was doing "fine".