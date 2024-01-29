Charles 'extends hospital stay after prostate surgery', sparking 'health fears', as he scraps appointments for a month

29 January 2024, 05:25 | Updated: 29 January 2024, 05:37

Charles has extended his hospital stay
Charles has extended his hospital stay. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

King Charles has extended his stay in hospital after undergoing surgery on his prostate, and has cancelled all of his meetings for a month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles had the operation on his enlarged prostate on Friday at the private hospital the London Clinic.

The King underwent a corrective procedure after being diagnosed with the benign condition.

He was initially only expected to stay at the hospital on Friday and Saturday nights, but remained on Sunday night as well, the Sun reported.

"It is understood that Charles would only stay in hospital for longer than two nights if there was some kind of unexpected issue," a source told the paper.

Read more: King Charles spends second day in hospital following successful prostate surgery

Read more: Charles 'fine' and ‘looking forward to getting back to work’: Camilla returns to duties amid royals' health problems

Charles earlier this year
Charles earlier this year. Picture: Getty

"The extra stay is entirely precautionary but has nevertheless reportedly caused some unease.

"It’s now expected Charles will have to avoid public jobs for at least a month on medical advice.

"But knowing the King, he will try to keep some private audiences and insist on keeping on top of his paperwork."

Queen Camilla, who previously told reporters that Charles was "fine", visited her husband three times on Saturday, including once for a full hour at 6pm. She was with him twice on Friday and Saturday.

Camilla is said to have told "workaholic" Charles to 'slow down.' He carried out 516 engagements last year.

The London Clinic
The London Clinic. Picture: Alamy

The King arrived at the hospital on Friday morning, having been driven away from Clarence House in London just after 8.30am on Friday.

Buckingham Palace said: "The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness".

Meanwhile the Princess of Wales remains in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery in the same hospital. Kate is not expected to carry out official engagements until after Easter.

From polo injuries to puffy digits - the King’s health over the years

In a statement last Wednesday Buckingham Palace said: "In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

France Farmers Protests

French farmers aim to put Paris ‘under siege’ in tractor protest

Play was suspended for more than half an hour as chaos broke out.

Chaos erupts at FA Cup tie as fans storm the pitch and players rushed off after clashes between rival fans
The iconic 90s star on the show has died aged 48.

Neighbours star Troy Beckwith dies aged 48 as co-stars pay tribute to ‘cheeky pal’ and 'dear friend'
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli offensive walk through a makeshift camp in Rafah

UN chief urges resumed funding of aid agency after Hamas attack claims

The attack happened on Ilminster Avenue.

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, dead after being stabbed in Bristol before attackers 'fled in car'
A satellite carrier is launched at Iran's Imam Khomeini Spaceport

Iran launches three satellites into space as Middle East tensions rise

Queen Camilla was seen smiling as she visited the hospital on Sunday.

Camilla smiles as she visits King on third day in hospital following successful prostate surgery
The HMS Diamond successfully shot down a Houthi attack drone.

British warship successfully 'shoots down' Houthi drone, as Defence Secretary says UK remains 'undaunted' by attack
More snow could be about to hit the UK.

Exact date Brits can expect 280-mile band of snow as Arctic blast to bring temperatures of -2C
Muhammad Yunus arrives at court in Dhaka

Bangladesh appeals court bails Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus in labour case

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is spending a second day in hospital after his surgery on Friday.

King Charles spends second day in hospital following successful prostate surgery

King Charles is recovering fine after prostate treatment, Queen Camilla has said

King Charles 'doing well' after prostate surgery as Queen Camilla reveals 'he’s fine'

King Charles visited Kate in the London Clinic before undergoing his own procedure for an enlarged prostate

King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing an operation for his 'enlarged prostate'

