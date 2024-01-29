Charles 'extends hospital stay after prostate surgery', sparking 'health fears', as he scraps appointments for a month

Charles has extended his hospital stay. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

King Charles has extended his stay in hospital after undergoing surgery on his prostate, and has cancelled all of his meetings for a month.

Charles had the operation on his enlarged prostate on Friday at the private hospital the London Clinic.

The King underwent a corrective procedure after being diagnosed with the benign condition.

He was initially only expected to stay at the hospital on Friday and Saturday nights, but remained on Sunday night as well, the Sun reported.

"It is understood that Charles would only stay in hospital for longer than two nights if there was some kind of unexpected issue," a source told the paper.

Charles earlier this year. Picture: Getty

"The extra stay is entirely precautionary but has nevertheless reportedly caused some unease.

"It’s now expected Charles will have to avoid public jobs for at least a month on medical advice.

"But knowing the King, he will try to keep some private audiences and insist on keeping on top of his paperwork."

Queen Camilla, who previously told reporters that Charles was "fine", visited her husband three times on Saturday, including once for a full hour at 6pm. She was with him twice on Friday and Saturday.

Camilla is said to have told "workaholic" Charles to 'slow down.' He carried out 516 engagements last year.

The London Clinic. Picture: Alamy

The King arrived at the hospital on Friday morning, having been driven away from Clarence House in London just after 8.30am on Friday.

Buckingham Palace said: "The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness".

Meanwhile the Princess of Wales remains in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery in the same hospital. Kate is not expected to carry out official engagements until after Easter.

In a statement last Wednesday Buckingham Palace said: "In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."