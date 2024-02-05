Will King Charles' cancer diagnosis bring his sons together? William to step up duties as Harry rushes back to UK

Prince William King Charles and Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Prince William will step up the number of royal duties he carries out after King Charles' shock cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, is expected to be back in the UK in the coming days to support his father through his diagnosis.

King Charles' shock diagnosis was revealed by Buckingham Palace at 6pm on Monday evening.

A spokesperson for the palace did not confirm what type of cancer the King had been diagnosed with, nor what treatment he will undergo.

But it was said that Charles is feeling "wholly positive" about his treatment, as he plans to continue his private duties, including hosting the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Charles' shock diagnosis is expected to mean an increase in duties for his son and heir to the throne, Prince William, as well as his wife, Queen Camilla.

Meanwhile, it was announced on Monday that Harry will be returning to the UK imminently - while his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, remain in California.

Could Prince Harry's return to see King Charles be the 'spark for a reconciliation'?

His wife Camilla is one of several counsellors of state - members of the royal family who can stand in for the King if he is unable to work, alongside William.

William is set to resume his royal duties on Wednesday, Kensington Palace said on Wednesday, after taking time off following his wife's recent surgery, visiting her in hospital in central London.

It is thought King Charles' cancer diagnosis could bring William and Harry back together. Picture: Getty

The prince will conduct an investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, before attending the London Air Ambulance annual fundraising gala, which is set to take place in London later that evening.

Camilla has already had a busy period of engagements as Charles recuperated at home following his treatment for an enlarged prostate, with Kate and William also out of action.

King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer. Picture: Getty

The palace said in a statement on Monday evening: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.