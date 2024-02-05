'I’m concerned about him': Joe Biden shares worry for King Charles amid cancer diagnosis and promises to reach out

5 February 2024, 20:56 | Updated: 5 February 2024, 20:59

US President Joe Biden says he is 'concerned' for King Charles amid his cancer diagnosis, and said he would reach out to the monarch
US President Joe Biden says he is 'concerned' for King Charles amid his cancer diagnosis, and said he would reach out to the monarch. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

US President Joe Biden says he is 'concerned' for King Charles amid his cancer diagnosis, and said he would reach out to the monarch.

Biden, who is six years older than the 75-year-old King, was asked whether he had a message for Charles as news broke of his cancer diagnosis this afternoon.

The President said: "I'm concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis.

"I'll be talking to him, God willing."

It comes as Buckingham Palace today revealed the King had now started treatment for the disease.

Biden and Charles last met in July 2023 during the president's state visit to the UK, where he inspected an honor guard formed by hundreds of uniformed military.

King Charles III and US President Joe Biden in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during the state visit to the UK
King Charles III and US President Joe Biden in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during the state visit to the UK. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Camilla to step up and take on more royal engagements after Charles diagnosed with cancer

Read More: King Charles diagnosed with cancer and postpones public duties to begin immediate treatment

Donald Trump, Biden's predecessor and rival for the 2024 presidential election, said the King was a "wonderful man".

"King Charles has cancer," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"He is a wonderful man, who I got to know well during my presidency, and we all pray that he has a fast and full recovery!"

Fellow world leaders also sent their well-wishes to the King.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who leads one of the 14 Commonwealth realms where Charles is King, said "I, like Canadians across the country and people around the world, am thinking of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer.

"We're sending him our very best wishes - and hoping for a fast and full recovery."

Read More: Andrew Marr: King Charles' willingness to be so open about his cancer diagnosis is characteristic of the man

Read More: Harry 'has spoken to Charles about King's cancer diagnosis and is travelling back to the UK'

It comes after the palace revealed Charles's cancer was picked up during a recent hospital stay for a benign enlarged prostate.

The nature isn't being revealed but it is not prostate cancer, the palace said.

The monarch has been advised to postpone his public facing duties - but will continue to do state business and official paperwork.

The Palace says the 75-year-old remains "wholly positive about his treatment" and is looking forward to returning to full duty as soon as possible.

It goes on to say the diagnosis has been shared to "prevent speculation" and help others understand what people with cancer go through.

Charles is understood to have called both his children and his siblings to share news of his health.

