Camilla to step up and take on more royal engagements after Charles diagnosed with cancer

King Charles and Queen Camilla. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Queen Camilla and Prince William are expected to take on more public facing royal duties after King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

Charles will continue to perform his duties despite his diagnosis, but will step back from public-facing duties.

His wife Camilla is one of several counsellors of state - members of the royal family who can stand in for the King if he is unable to work, alongside Prince William.

William is set to resume his royal duties on Wednesday, Kensington Palace said on Wednesday, after taking time off following his wife's recent surgery, visiting her in hospital in central London.

King Charles and Queen Camilla on Sunday. Picture: Getty

The prince will conduct an investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, before attending the London Air Ambulance annual fundraising gala, which is set to take place in London later that evening.

Camilla has already had a busy period of engagements as Charles recuperated at home following his treatment for an enlarged prostate, with Kate and William also out of action.

The palace said in a statement on Monday evening: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

Charles and Camilla leaving hospital last week. Picture: Alamy

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.