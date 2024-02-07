King Charles makes first public statement since his shock cancer diagnosis

King Charles. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

King Charles has made his first public statement since his shock cancer diagnosis.

The King was diagnosed with cancer after receiving treatment for a separate issue.

He had undergone treatment for an enlarged prostate, and while Buckingham Palace has not clarified what form of cancer the monarch has, it is not prostate cancer.

Charles made his first public appearance since his diagnosis was announced yesterday, waving at crowds as he left London for Sandringham following a meeting with Prince Harry.

King Charles leaving hospital after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate. Picture: Alamy

He will temporarily stop public duties as he undergoes treatment, though will continue to work in private.

Just days after his diagnosis was announced, Charles has made his first public statement.

Speaking out to mark Grenada’s 50th anniversary of Independence, King Charles said he sent his "congratulations and warmest good wishes".

In his statement, Charles apologised that he could not "be with you in person" to celebrate the country's "momentous milestone".

The full statement to Grenada read: "Over these past five decades, I have watched with the deepest admiration as you have built your nation and forged Grenada's distinct place in the world, and as an essential member of our Commonwealth family.

"Together, you have established Grenada as an exemplar of democracy, human rights and the rule of law. Together, you have risen to the most critical challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss by offering the world an example of leadership, resilience and innovation.

"Together, you have given life to the words of your national anthem: 'Aspire, build, advance!'"