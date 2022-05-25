'He never pushed me': Kate Moss denies rumour Johnny Depp pushed her down stairs

Model Kate Moss testifies via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Kate Moss has denied a rumour that Johnny Depp pushed her down the stairs when they dated back in the 1990s - contrary to rumours discussed in court by Amber Heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The British supermodel gave evidence in Johnny Depp's $100million defamation trial against Amber Heard, appearing via videolink in Fairfax County District Court.

In one of the briefest pieces of testimony in the entire trial, the 48-year-old said Mr Depp never pushed her down any steps.

She added that he never pushed her, or kicked her during their relationship.

Benjamin Chew asked the model, who appeared from a location in Gloucestershire, whether Mr Depp had ever pushed her down stairs while they were in a relationship.

"No, he never pushed me, kicked me or pushed me down any stairs," Ms Moss replied.

Read more: Amber Heard 'lost $50m' after divorce to Depp as Kate Moss prepares to give evidence

Read more: Amber Heard furiously denies assaulting Johnny Depp or previous partners as evidence ends

Ms Moss, who confirmed had a romantic relationship with Mr Depp from 1994 to 1998, said she slipped on wet steps and hurt her back, and Mr Depp got her medical attention.

It comes after Ms Heard described hearing a rumour that Mr Depp had pushed the model down a flight of stairs.

Mr Depp's legal team were seen appearing to celebrate when Ms Heard mentioned Ms Moss, calling on the model to take the stand as a witness.

Speaking via video link, Ms Moss said the allegation over the incident at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica was not true.

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm," she said.

"As I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back and I screamed because I didn't know what had happened to me.

"(Mr Depp) came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

Kate Moss has given evidence in Johnny Depp's US defamation trial against Amber Heard. Picture: Getty

Read more: Defiant Boris says sorry after 'catalogue of criminality' exposed in Gray report

Read more: The nine damning pictures from Sue Gray's final Partygate report

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing Ms Heard over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together.

Mr Depp has denied all accusations.

Both Mr Depp and Ms Heard have already given evidence themselves, with Ms Heard concluding her testimony on Wednesday.

Jurors have previously heard multiple allegations of both physical and sexual abuse against the actor, with testimony provided by people including Ms Heard's sister Whitney, friend Raquel Pennington, and another of Mr Depp's former partners, Ellen Barkin.

In video deposition played to the court last week, Ms Barkin claimed that Mr Depp was controlling during their short relationship.

Over the past several weeks jurors have heard details of multiple instances of abuse, with accusations of violence levelled at both Mr Depp and Ms Heard.

Ms Moss' evidence came in the final week of the trial, with closing arguments expected on Friday.