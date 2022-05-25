'He never pushed me': Kate Moss denies rumour Johnny Depp pushed her down stairs

25 May 2022, 15:24 | Updated: 25 May 2022, 16:07

Model Kate Moss testifies via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.
Model Kate Moss testifies via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Kate Moss has denied a rumour that Johnny Depp pushed her down the stairs when they dated back in the 1990s - contrary to rumours discussed in court by Amber Heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The British supermodel gave evidence in Johnny Depp's $100million defamation trial against Amber Heard, appearing via videolink in Fairfax County District Court.

In one of the briefest pieces of testimony in the entire trial, the 48-year-old said Mr Depp never pushed her down any steps.

She added that he never pushed her, or kicked her during their relationship.

Benjamin Chew asked the model, who appeared from a location in Gloucestershire, whether Mr Depp had ever pushed her down stairs while they were in a relationship.

"No, he never pushed me, kicked me or pushed me down any stairs," Ms Moss replied.

Read more: Amber Heard 'lost $50m' after divorce to Depp as Kate Moss prepares to give evidence

Read more: Amber Heard furiously denies assaulting Johnny Depp or previous partners as evidence ends

Ms Moss, who confirmed had a romantic relationship with Mr Depp from 1994 to 1998, said she slipped on wet steps and hurt her back, and Mr Depp got her medical attention.

It comes after Ms Heard described hearing a rumour that Mr Depp had pushed the model down a flight of stairs.

Mr Depp's legal team were seen appearing to celebrate when Ms Heard mentioned Ms Moss, calling on the model to take the stand as a witness.

Speaking via video link, Ms Moss said the allegation over the incident at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica was not true.

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm," she said.

"As I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back and I screamed because I didn't know what had happened to me.

"(Mr Depp) came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

Kate Moss has given evidence in Johnny Depp's US defamation trial against Amber Heard.
Kate Moss has given evidence in Johnny Depp's US defamation trial against Amber Heard. Picture: Getty

Read more: Defiant Boris says sorry after 'catalogue of criminality' exposed in Gray report

Read more: The nine damning pictures from Sue Gray's final Partygate report

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing Ms Heard over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together.

Mr Depp has denied all accusations.

Both Mr Depp and Ms Heard have already given evidence themselves, with Ms Heard concluding her testimony on Wednesday.

Jurors have previously heard multiple allegations of both physical and sexual abuse against the actor, with testimony provided by people including Ms Heard's sister Whitney, friend Raquel Pennington, and another of Mr Depp's former partners, Ellen Barkin.

In video deposition played to the court last week, Ms Barkin claimed that Mr Depp was controlling during their short relationship.

Over the past several weeks jurors have heard details of multiple instances of abuse, with accusations of violence levelled at both Mr Depp and Ms Heard.

Ms Moss' evidence came in the final week of the trial, with closing arguments expected on Friday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Seven more cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in England.

Seven more monkeypox cases confirmed in England taking UK total to 78

The Isle of Skye in northwest Scotland

Scotland offering £50k 'golden hellos' to families who move to remote islands

Laura Castle was jailed at Preston Crown Court

Woman jailed for life for murdering baby she was hoping to adopt

Katie Price arrives at Lewes Crown Court, West Sussex.

Katie Price faces jail for breaching restraining order against ex-husband's fiancée

Derrick Evans, aka Mr Motivator, revealed he went through a terrifying robbery ordeal

Mr Motivator reveals he was tied up by armed gang in terrifying robbery ordeal

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clashed at PMQs after Sue Gray's report came out

'You can't be lawmaker and lawbreaker': Keir tells Boris 'game is up' after Gray report

Sue Gray's damning report has been published, featuring new photos of lockdown-breaching events

Sick, fights and wine up the wall: Key points from Sue Gray's damning Partygate report

June 19 2020; a gathering in the Cabinet Room in No10 Downing Street on the Prime Minister's birthday.

The nine damning pictures from Sue Gray's final Partygate report

Boris Johnson has received Sue Gray's highly-anticipated Partygate report.

Watch again: Boris renews apology as scale of lockdown-breaking in No10 laid bare

New pictures have emerged of Boris Johnson at lockdown busting Downing St parties

Boris: It was 'my duty' to go to lockdown parties at No10 amid Gray report fallout

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Irma Garcia's nephew shared a tribute to his aunt, who was killed in the Texas shooting

Teacher gunned down in Texas school shooting 'sacrificed herself to save pupils'

Tennis legend Boris Becker moved to jail for foreigners facing deportation

Boris Becker moved to jail for foreigners facing deportation

Top US basketball coach Steve Kerr (right) condemned gun violence in his pre-game speech following the Texas school shooting.

'When will we do something?': Top basketball coach slams 'pathetic' gun control after shooting
Boris Johnson has been given Sue Gray’s full report

Downing St handed Sue Gray’s full report on lockdown-busting parties as PM plans apology

Minister calls for 'restraint' on public sector pay rises as huge train strike looms

Minister calls for 'restraint' on public sector pay rises as crippling train strike looms

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan’s key opposition party marching towards Islamabad

Police in Pakistan fire tear gas in bid to stop ex-PM Khan’s banned rally
Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine says Russia must withdraw to pre-war positions before talks can happen
Kim Jong Un

North Korea ‘fires suspected ICBM and two other missiles into sea’
Relatives hug outside school

Biden demands gun control after 19 children killed in US school shooting
Michelle Bachelet, UN high commissioner for human rights

Chinese leader defends record to UN human rights chief

Gas pipeline

Hungary proposes removing Russian oil embargo from EU summit agenda
Ferdinand Marcos Jr, centre, raises hands

Marcos Jr proclaimed next president of Philippines after landslide election win
A building ruined by shelling

Russian shelling ‘kills six civilians’ in Donbas region

Pakistan police

Roadblocks set up in Pakistani capital to thwart Imran Khan rally
Brian Kemp

Trump suffers stinging losses in Georgia Republican contests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

UK News

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question 25/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 25/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad
'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate
'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's Partygate report

'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's Partygate report
Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr
Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students
Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth
'I feel used!' Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal

'I feel used!': Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal
Cross Question 24/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 24/05 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London