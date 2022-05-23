Amber Heard 'lost $50m' after divorce to Depp as Kate Moss prepares to give evidence

Amber Heard may have lost as much as $50m in earnings after divorce. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Amber Heard may have lost as much as $50m in earnings as her world fell "silent in terms of opportunities" after a public divorce with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Taking to the stand on Monday, entertainment industry expert Kathryn Arnold revealed Ms Heard's combined loss of earnings across film, TV and endorsement is between $45 and $50m since the negative statements from Depp and his attorney Adam Waldman were first made.

The court was told that between April 2020 and January 2021 Heard received 1.2m negative comments on social media which frequently included the words "poop or defecation" which refer to an accusation that someone defecated in Johnny Depp and Heard's marital bed on the night after the couple argued on her 30th birthday.

During the hearing it was revealed that Ms Heard only kept her role in Aquaman 2 because Jason Momoa and the film's director James Wan 'committed to her' and were 'adamant she was in the film.

It is estimated that due to a significantly smaller role in the film, the actress made a $2m loss from Aquaman 2, due to not being to negotiate a higher fee.

According to Arnold, the star has trained five hours a day for several months to do the sequence but had her role "radically reduced" after a negative social media campaign which included a petition to have Ms Heard completely removed from the film.

Read more: Johnny Depp's allegations stopped Amber Heard from getting really famous, says agent

Kate Moss is to give evidence in Johnny Depp's defamation case against his former partner Amber Heard.

The British supermodel, who dated Mr Depp in the 1990s, is expected to appear in court by videolink later this week.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together.

He has denied all accusations.

A source close to Mr Depp confirmed that Ms Moss will give evidence on Wednesday by videolink.

The news comes in the final week of the US trial, taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia, with closing arguments expected on Friday.

Both Mr Depp and Ms Heard have already given evidence themselves, with Ms Heard concluding her testimony on Wednesday.

Read more: Amber Heard accused of photoshopping images of injuries after fighting with Johnny Depp

Mr Depp's legal team were seen appearing to celebrate when Ms Heard mentioned Ms Moss, as she described hearing a rumour that Mr Depp had pushed the model down a flight of stairs.

Jurors have previously heard multiple allegations of both physical and sexual abuse against the actor, with testimony provided by people including Ms Heard's sister Whitney, friend Raquel Pennington, and another of Mr Depp's former partners, Ellen Barkin.

In video deposition played to the court last week, Ms Barkin claimed that Mr Depp was controlling during their short relationship.

Several famous faces appeared on the initial witness lists for the trial, including Tesla founder Elon Musk and actors Paul Bettany and James Franco, though none have been called on.