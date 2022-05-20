Johnny Depp's allegations stopped Amber Heard from getting really famous, says agent

20 May 2022, 23:38 | Updated: 20 May 2022, 23:41

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's libel trial has continued for another day
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's libel trial has continued for another day. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Amber Heard's talent agent has claimed allegations levelled at her by Johnny Depp stopped her career taking off in the way it should have done.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jessica Kovacevic said it was unusual for a star involved in a successful movie like Aquaman to not become a big star.

Testifying in Ms Heard and Mr Depp's high-profile libel battle, she said Ms Heard did not rise to fame in the same way as her co-star Jason Momoa because of allegations made by Johnny Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman.

Ms Kovacevic also said Ms Heard missed out on a role because of the accusations, saying: "No one can say out loud, 'We're taking this away from her because of this bad press'... but there's no other reason."

Read more: Amber Heard furiously denies assaulting Johnny Depp or previous partners as evidence ends

Read more: 'Jealous and controlling' Depp threw wine bottle across the room during fight, says ex

Ms Heard is being sued by her ex-husband Mr Depp over an article she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018.

The article was titled 'I spoke up against sexual violence - and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change' and was published in December 2018, two years after Ms Heard filed for a restraining order against Mr Depp.

His lawyers say the article falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together.

He has denied all allegations and said he himself was a victim of domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp has denied all allegations
Johnny Depp has denied all allegations. Picture: Getty

During days of gruelling questioning, Ms Heard furiously denied assaulting Johnny Depp or any previous partners.

Earlier she was accused of hitting her ex-girlfriend Tasya van Ree in 2009.

Ms Heard was arrested after she allegedly hit van Ree on the arm and pulled her necklace off but charges were quickly dropped.

Ms Heard said in court: "I've never assaulted any partner.

"I've never assaulted Mr Depp or any other person I was romantically linked to, ever."

Read more: Amber Heard accused of photoshopping images of injuries after fighting with Johnny Depp

Read more: 'It changed my life': Tearful Amber Heard recalls first time Johnny Depp 'slapped her'

Mr Depp has also been under the spotlight during proceedings.

On Thursday his former girlfriend said he was "jealous and controlling" and claimed he once threw a wine bottle across the room during a fight.

She also claimed Mr Depp had become "very, very angry" when he saw she had a scratch on her back, and accused her of sleeping with someone else.

Ms Heard wrote an article in 2018, which Mr Depp's lawyers said implied he was a domestic abuser
Ms Heard wrote an article in 2018, which Mr Depp's lawyers said implied he was a domestic abuser. Picture: Getty

During her cross-examination earlier in the week, Mr Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez questioned Ms Heard directly about the alleged defamatory statements made in the op-ed.

Ms Heard admitted that she had publicly accused Mr Depp of domestic violence in 2016, after giving testimony during her application for the restraining order, but said the article was "not just about Johnny" and was about her experiences after the relationship had ended.

"That was the more interesting thing for me to write about," she said.

Addressing her description of a large ship being hit by an iceberg and being "patched up" by lots of people, she said Mr Depp had been "included" in the analogy, along with other public figures "being accused as well".

"I was talking about a bigger issue than just Johnny... when powerful men do something horrible or that they shouldn't, how there is a system in place to protect them, to clean up after them," she told the court.

"This was a reference to not just Johnny but what was happening as a culture when we were addressing a lot of MeToo issues.

"(It was) not just about him, but he is included in that yes... but I wrote this in the context of many men at the time, public figures in the public eye being accused as well.

"So it was a reference in general to a larger phenomenon, not just Johnny."

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sue Gray's report will include messages and emails between Downing Street staff

Downing St staff's WhatsApp messages and emails 'to be included in Sue Gray report'

Liz Truss has announced her intentions to arm Moldova to defend against Putin

I want to send weapons to Moldova to guard against Putin, says Truss

Sue Gray and Boris Johnson had a private meeting to discuss her report into Partygate

Sue Gray and Boris Johnson 'met in private to discuss Partygate report'

Bristol University has been ordered to pay damages

Bristol University found guilty of failings over death of student Natasha Abrahart

Wimbledon has been stripped of its ATP ranking points

Wimbledon stripped of ATP ranking points after banning Russian and Belarusian players

The UK will be wet and windy next week, but forecasters are cautiously optimistic about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend

Don't cancel street parties! Storms in UK next week but Jubilee weekend set to be sunny

sturgeon

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tests positive for Covid-19

uniform

Scottish pupils could be told to wear gender-neutral uniforms to 'promote equality'

A wealth of new evidence has been released

Full Wagatha files: Vardy claims she was made a 'scapegoat' during Euro 2016

A fire has broken out near Geneva Airport

Huge fire and 'explosions' at asylum seeker centre near Geneva Airport

sleepio

Doctors to 'treat insomnia patients with mobile app' instead of sleeping pills

jamie oliver

PM's Eton Mess! Jamie Oliver leads Downing Street protests over governments obesity u-turn

James Porritt (top) was "minding his own business" before Ricky Morgan (bottom) launched at him with a machete

Man guilty of random 'Terminator' tube attack after hacking commuter with machete

Sue Gray is set to name and shame aides who broke Covid rules in her report.

PM insists he won't stop Sue Gray from naming and shaming No10 aides who broke Covid rules

stanley

Stanley Johnson 'absolutely delighted' as his French citizenship is approved

Des O'Connor's daughter has won the right to sue the Met Police.

Des O’Connor’s daughter to sue Met after officer called her ‘amazingly hot’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aimee Osbourne Studio Fire

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee escapes deadly Hollywood fire

Germany Weather

Dozens injured after tornado smashes into German city

France Cannes 2022 Three Thousand Years of Longing Red Carpet

Woman strips off in Cannes red carpet protest

Russia Ukraine Mariupol

Russian forces ‘take full control of Mariupol steel plant’

Kharkiv scenes

Ukraine says it repels attack in east as Russian troops struggle to gain ground
The gold Mycenaean-era ring

Ancient gold ring back in Greece after string of adventures

Kashmir collapse

Body found as search continues for workers trapped by tunnel collapse in Kashmir
Lightning flashes across the sky in Stuttgart

Two paragliders killed in Germany amid warning over storms

Eleven new cases of monekypox have been confirmed in the UK

Monkeypox cases more than double in the UK as WHO prepares to hold emergency talks
Rish Sunak joined Roman Abramovich on the Rich List

Rishi Sunak enters Rich List as Roman Abramovich's wealth cut in half

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We're told to smile whilst we're sexually harassed': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

'We're told to smile whilst it happens': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment
John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world
Tory Cllr: Boris Johnson has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation

Boris has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation, Tory councillor says
'I don't like Clive!' Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

'I don't like Clive!': Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo
'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts experience with 'micromanaging' boss

'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts working with 'micromanaging' boss
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/05 | Watch again

Politics of partygate are not over, says Marr

Andrew Marr: Historians will ask 'how on earth did Boris Johnson survive Partygate?'
'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis

'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis
Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Caller, who lost mother, brands PM a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears
Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police