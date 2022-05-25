Katie Price faces jail for breaching restraining order against ex-husband's fiancée

25 May 2022, 13:40 | Updated: 25 May 2022, 13:51

Katie Price arrives at Lewes Crown Court, West Sussex.
Katie Price arrives at Lewes Crown Court, West Sussex. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Katie Price has been warned she faces jail for breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancée Michelle Penticost.

The former glamour model admitted breaching a restraining order against Ms Penticost over a message in which she accused the pair of having an affair.

She sent abusive text messages branding Ms Penticost, the new fiancée of her former husband Kieran Hayler, a "c***ing w***e piece of s***" and a "gutter s**g".

Price, who was known professionally as Jordan, was banned from contacting Penticost directly or indirectly on June 3 2019, under the terms of a five-year restraining order.

She was fined £415 for hurling a foul-mouthed "tirade of abuse" at her during a row in a school playground.

Price had previously denied the charge at Crawley Magistrates' Court in April but pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

She arrived at Lewes Crown Court wearing huge sunglasses, a black coat, black leggings and white boots, and was supported by her TV star fiancee Carl Woods.

The 33-year-old held the mum-of-five's hand tightly as he led her into the court.

It was previously heard that her message to Mr Hayler may have been triggered by an Instagram post by Ms Penticost, which she denies was aimed at Price.

Price's message read: "Tell your c***ing whore, piece of shit, girlfriend not to start on me.

"She has a restraining order so shouldn't try antagonise me as she is in breach and I'm sure she doesn't want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter slag."

Judge Stephen Mooney warned Price: "Clearly you have accepted responsibility for this offence and that you indirectly tried to communicate Ms Penticost despite her restraining order against you.

"I must warn you Ms Price that you are at risk of going to prison."

Nicholas Hamblin, defending, said Price had been "subject to various conditions" at the time of the offence.

He suggested there may have been issues surrounding Price's mental health which led to her sending the message.

Judge Mooney said he will "need to know" the background before considering Price's sentence.

The celebrity was told she faces an immediate custodial sentence when she is sentenced on June 24.

She was bailed until sentencing and said nothing to reporters or photographers as she left court.

She was also due to face a court hearing for speeding on Tuesday but court officials said the matter was not dealt with via single justice procedure and the case has been pushed back until Tuesday July 5 at Crawley Magistrates' Court at 2pm.

