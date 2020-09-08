Keir Starmer tells Boris Johnson to 'take responsibility' amid rise in Covid cases

8 September 2020, 18:22 | Updated: 8 September 2020, 19:10

The Labour leader said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister should have used the summer to get a "very effective" test-and-trace system running
The Labour leader said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister should have used the summer to get a "very effective" test-and-trace system running. Picture: PA

Sir Keir Starmer has told Boris Johnson to take responsibility amid a rise in coronavirus infections, warning that the test and trace system is "on the verge of collapse.”

The Labour leader said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister should have used the summer to get a "very effective" test-and-trace system running.

But Sir Keir instead pointed to a series of its failings, after a senior official in the scheme in England apologised to those who have been unable to get tested.

Read more: New coronavirus restrictions imposed on Bolton, Health Secretary announces

Read more: Brits told to maintain Covid-19 safety rules after rise in cases

A Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) spokeswoman insisted test and trace "is working", but acknowledged there is a "significant demand" for tests and capacity was being targeted at the areas that need them most.

The Labour leader said: "Everybody is deeply concerned about the rise in the rate of infection.

"As we reopen the economy, as children go back to school, this was always going to be a risk, we understand that."

The Government, he said, should have used recent months where the NHS was not under great strain from infections to get a proper test-and-trace system in place.

"What we're now seeing is stories over the past few days that is showing the testing regime is on the verge of collapse," he said.

"Heartbreaking stories from people who need a test being told no tests are available.

"Or the website is crashing, or people are being told to go miles and miles for a test.

"Nobody can argue that that is good governance."

He continued to support the principles of the Government's coronavirus restrictions, saying he did not want to "undermine" messaging during the pandemic.

But he criticised the Government's own messaging as "confused".

"We're seeing this increase in infection rate, that's the time the testing regime needs to work and it's not working and the Prime Minister needs to take responsibility," Sir Keir added.

His warnings came after there were a further 2,948 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Monday, following the 2,988 reported on Sunday, which was the largest daily figure since May.

The Government's top medical advisers have warned that the public must take Covid-19 seriously again or face a spike in cases.

The DHSC spokeswoman said: "NHS Test and Trace is working, our capacity is the highest it has ever been and our laboratories are processing more than a million tests a week.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

"We are seeing a significant demand for tests, but if you have symptoms we urge you to get tested. New booking slots and home testing kits are made available daily and you can help protect yourself if you wash your hands, cover your face and make space.

"We are targeting testing capacity at the areas that need it most, including those where there is an outbreak, as well as prioritising at-risk groups - and we recently announced new laboratory facilities and new technology to process results even faster."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

46664 Concert – London

South African party rejects alleged Trump comment on Mandela

Greenmount Beach

Shark kills surfer near Gold Coast, Australia

A man looks at a painting by French street artist Christian Guemy in Paris in tribute to the members of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo

Charlie Hebdo artist seized by gunmen recalls sheer terror during 2015 attack
The emergency services are responding to a crash on Openview in Earlsfield

Car collides with children and parents outside school in south-west London
Goats

Goat clambers into patrol car and munches on police paperwork
Simon Clarke MP has resigned from government citing personal reasons

Tory minister Simon Clarke resigns from government for 'personal reasons'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Government has changed its coronavirus quarantine policy for certain islands

What is the new island quarantine policy? And how will it affect you?
Portokali beach in Sithonia Chalkidiki, near Sarti, Greece

Holiday quarantine: Which countries are exempt and could future changes affect my booking?
Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's U-turns: A full list

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Bolton spike in coronavirus cases 'directly linked' to pubs, says Council leader

Bolton spike in coronavirus cases 'directly linked' to pubs, says Council leader
Eddie Mair consoles desperate caller struggling with Covid restrictions

Eddie Mair consoles desperate caller struggling with Covid restrictions
This resident of Bolton told LBC she was left "baffled" by the way the lockdown has been dealt with

Bolton resident 'baffled' over casual approach to Covid in area
Long Covid sufferer issues warning to young people ignoring coronavirus advice

Long Covid sufferer issues warning to young people ignoring coronavirus advice
The fire at Grenfell Tower in west London on June 14 2017, claimed 72 lives.

Voting against Grenfell inquiry recommendations like 'kick in the teeth'
Distraught caller demands Government action on cladding fiasco

Distraught caller demands Government action on cladding fiasco

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London