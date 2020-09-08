Breaking News

New coronavirus restrictions imposed on Bolton, Health Secretary announces



By Joe Cook

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced tight new coronavirus restrictions on Bolton, to begin immediately.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Hancock said that all hospitality will be restricted to takeaway only and all venues will be required to close from 10pm to 5am each night.

Guidance that people cannot socialise outside their household will be put into law, giving the police powers to enforce social distancing.

Care homes and hospitals will also be placed under visitor restrictions to protect the most vulnerable.

Restrictions were first introduced by Bolton Council on Saturday, with people asked not to mix with other households in any setting, either indoors or outdoors, and to only use public transport for essential purposes.

The town’s infection rate has increased to 114 cases per 100,000 people per week - the highest in England.

Those aged between 18 and 49 account for more than 90% of the cases, the local authority said.

