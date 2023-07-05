Keir Starmer pledges to shatter 'class ceiling' with 'radical reform' of education system

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to shatter the "class ceiling" by undertaking "radical reform" of the education system in Britain.

The Labour leader says he wants to reform education in the UK to make it more suitable for preparing young people for work and real life.

Speaking in Gillingham later today, Sir Keir is expected to argue that the "class ceiling" is preventing children across the UK from becoming successful.

"There’s also something more pernicious. A pervasive idea, a barrier in our collective minds, that narrows our ambitions for working class children and says, sometimes with subtlety, sometimes to your face - this isn’t for you," he will say.

"Some people call it the 'class ceiling' – and that’s a good name for it. It’s about economic insecurity, structural and racial injustice – of course it is. But it’s also about a fundamental lack of respect.

"A snobbery that too often extends into adulthood. Raising its ugly head when it comes to inequalities at work – in pay, promotions, opportunities to progress."

Education is at the centre of Sir Keir's fifth and final pledge "for a better Britain". Picture: Getty

Referencing his own working-class background, Sir Keir will say: "This mission is my core purpose and my personal cause. To fight – at every stage, for every child – the pernicious idea that background equals destiny.

"That your circumstances, who you are, where you come from, who you know, might shape your life more than your talent, effort and enterprise. No – breaking that link: that’s what Labour is for. I’ve always felt that. It runs deep for me."

Read More: Keir Starmer tells PM to 'locate his nerve' as nation grapples with soaring interest rates and mortgage costs

Read More: Partygate investigator Sue Gray broke Civil Service code by discussing a job with Labour, inquiry finds

Labour's proposed education reforms including an attempt to boost child development by setting a target of more than half a million children hitting their early learning targets by 2030.

The Labour party will also set out plans to modernise the school curriculum "so that it properly prepares young people with the knowledge, skills and personal qualities needed to thrive in work and life".

Other planned reforms include:

Strengthening the teaching profession – so that we end the recruitment and retention crisis that is doing so much damage to standards in schools and ensure every child has an excellent specialist teacher in their classroom.

Reforming skills – creating more opportunities for young people to learn vocational skills and adults to retrain in the skills businesses need

Sir Keir announced his five 'national missions' to 'fix' Britain back in February, which centred around the economy, the NHS, crime, childcare and the environment.

Secretary of State for Education Gillian Keegan. Picture: Getty

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: "Labour's empty words are easy - delivery is difficult.

"Under Labour we had worse standards in schools, poorer outcomes for kids, and skills training that promoted pole fitness and balloon artistry.

"Labour offers nothing but flip flop after flip flop, from tax hikes to tuition fees - showing there is no guarantee that they will even stick to their word.

"Keir Starmer's track record shows he will have probably changed his mind by the start of the summer holidays. So there's no way parents and teachers can rely on anything he says."