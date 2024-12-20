King's cancer treatment to 'continue into next year' as Palace 'optimistic' about his health

20 December 2024, 06:31

King Charles
King Charles. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

King Charles’ cancer treatment will reportedly continue into next year, with sources saying his health is “moving in the right direction.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The King was diagnosed with cancer after receiving treatment for a separate issue.

He had undergone treatment for an enlarged prostate, and while Buckingham Palace has not clarified what form of cancer the monarch has, it is not prostate cancer.

The King underwent treatment throughout 2024 with it set to continue into 2025, according to reports.

Read more: Prince William and Kate reveal sweet family Christmas card after 'hardest year'

Read more: Prince William praises 'amazing' Kate as he gives health update following her cancer treatment

King acknowledges ‘battle’ to keep traditional crafts alive

A Palace source told Sky News: "His treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year".

The source added the Royals are optimistic about King Charles’ health, as he continues to undertake royal duties and attend engagements.

Writing at the time of his diagnosis, the Palace said: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

2024 has undoubtedly been a hard year for the Royals, with both the King and the Princess of Wales being diagnosed with cancer.

Prince William has said that he had "the hardest year" of his life, branding his experience "dreadful".

When asked about his year, William replied: "Honestly, it's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life.

"So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done.

"But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Feargal Sharkey tests the Cunsey Beck

Lake Windermere tributary 'turning stagnant because of sewage,' LBC and Feargal Sharkey find

In this photo released by Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Australian rescue workers inspect a damaged building in Port Vila, Vanuatu

Search expands as rescue teams arrive in Vanuatu after earthquake

Supporters hold candles during a candlelight vigil outside the Wisconsin Capitol in Madiso

Student who killed two people in shooting was in her first term at school

Congestion On The M5 Motorway

'Frantic Friday': Brits warned of 'pre-Christmas panic' as millions of motorists start holiday journeys

Syrian activists gather at the Umayyad square during a protest to demand a secular state, in Damascus on Thursday

US diplomats and hostage envoy make first visit to Syria

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks to reporters outside of the House Chambers in the U.S. Capitol on December 19, 2024 in Washington, DC.

US Government on verge of shutdown as Trump-backed funding bill fails to pass

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks at the presidential residence

Investigators make fresh attempt to question impeached South Korean president

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson talks briefly to reporters just before the vote on an amended interim spending bill

Trump’s funding plan rejected by US House of Representatives

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr played together in London on Thursday night

Paul McCartney plays live with Ringo Starr in surprise reunion of Beatles legends

Parents should have to engage with schools if their children are poorly behaved, a report has recommended

Parents of classroom troublemakers should have to help schools crack down on bad behaviour, report finds

Jeffrey Archer

Jeffrey Archer burgled while sleeping in country house, as thieves make off with precious sculptures

Joe Biden with his grandson Beau Biden Jr

Joe Biden's staff 'hid mental decline from day one of presidency' and cancelled meetings on his 'bad days'

Donald Trump making a speech

Trump shows his approval as Congress agrees deal to avoid government shutdown

Peter Mandelson is set to be named ambassador to the US

'Prince of Darkness' returns: Peter Mandelson to be named US ambassador as Starmer plans for Trump presidency

Two teenagers have died following a collision in Birmingham.

Two teens killed in Birmingham car crash after 'failing to stop' in police chase

Akhmadzhon Kurbonov on his way into court with guards

Uzbek man charged over assassination of Russian general in Moscow

Latest News

See more Latest News

Max George was visited in hospital by his girlfriend Maisie Smith

EastEnders star Maisie Smith in emotional hospital visit to pop star boyfriend Max George before urgent heart surgery
Luigi Mangione leaving court

Health insurance boss shooting suspect to face charges of murder and stalking

The scene in Culzean Crescent, Kilmarnock, where a double-decker bus crashed into a railway bridge.

Four rushed to hospital after roof of double-decker bus torn off in railway bridge crash

Andrew Tate with his brother Tristan in the background

Case against Andrew Tate and brother cannot go to trial, appeal court rules

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer appearing before the Liaison Committee

Starmer says he wouldn't change anything he's done as PM and claims worst-off are 'already doing better with Labour'
Murderer Kevin Ray Underwood in an orange shirt

Man who murdered girl, 10, as part of cannibalistic fantasy is executed

Julian Lennon has revealed a cancer diagnosis

John Lennon's son Julian reveals shock cancer diagnosis as he undergoes emergency surgery

Three hospitals have urged patients to avoid A&E unless absolutely necessary as services are hit by high demand.

Hospitals urge public to avoid A&E unless urgent as services hit by 'exceptionally high demand'
A

'Ignore, ignore, ignore': Andrew Tate brags about refusing to pay taxes in resurfaced video - as police to seize over £2million
Tulip Siddiq and Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer backs Labour minister Tulip Siddiq after she was 'accused of family corruption plot' in Bangladesh

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate's Christmas card

Prince William and Kate reveal sweet family Christmas card after 'hardest year'

King George Day At Ascot Races

Prince Andrew pulls out of royal family's pre-Christmas lunch amid Chinese 'spy' scandal

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News