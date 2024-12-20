King's cancer treatment to 'continue into next year' as Palace 'optimistic' about his health

By Henry Moore

King Charles’ cancer treatment will reportedly continue into next year, with sources saying his health is “moving in the right direction.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The King was diagnosed with cancer after receiving treatment for a separate issue.

He had undergone treatment for an enlarged prostate, and while Buckingham Palace has not clarified what form of cancer the monarch has, it is not prostate cancer.

The King underwent treatment throughout 2024 with it set to continue into 2025, according to reports.

Read more: Prince William and Kate reveal sweet family Christmas card after 'hardest year'

Read more: Prince William praises 'amazing' Kate as he gives health update following her cancer treatment

King acknowledges ‘battle’ to keep traditional crafts alive

A Palace source told Sky News: "His treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year".

The source added the Royals are optimistic about King Charles’ health, as he continues to undertake royal duties and attend engagements.

Writing at the time of his diagnosis, the Palace said: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

2024 has undoubtedly been a hard year for the Royals, with both the King and the Princess of Wales being diagnosed with cancer.

Prince William has said that he had "the hardest year" of his life, branding his experience "dreadful".

When asked about his year, William replied: "Honestly, it's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life.

"So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done.

"But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal."