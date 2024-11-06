Breaking News

Prince William praises 'amazing' Kate as he gives health update following her cancer treatment

By Emma Soteriou

Prince William has praised Princess Kate as he gave a health update following her cancer treatment.

Prince William said Kate was doing "really well" and praised her for being "amazing" as she received cancer treatment throughout the year.

He said he hoped she and the children would be watching his Earthshot Prize environmental awards on Wednesday evening.

Speaking ahead of the awards, he said: "She's doing really well thanks. Hopefully she's watching tonight and cheering me on.

"She's been amazing this whole year and I know she'll be really keen to see tonight be a success."

Kate announced in September that she had completed her treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, saying her main focus was now on "staying cancer free".

It came after she revealed that she had been diagnosed earlier in the year, following abdominal surgery in January.

