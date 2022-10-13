Kwarteng insists no more mini-budget u-turns despite claims government ‘may raise corporation tax’

13 October 2022, 15:24

Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted there will be no more u-turns
Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted there will be no more u-turns. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The government will not reverse any more policies from the mini-budget, Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted, despite claims that the corporation tax could go up next year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking in Washington, chancellor Mr Kwarteng said: "My total focus... is on delivering on the mini-budget and making sure that we get growth back into our economy.

"That's the central prize, that's the main focus of my job," he said, in the middle of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

His comments echoed an earlier statement by the Prime Minister's spokesperson, who said that Liz Truss remained committed to the mini-budget.

Asked if the Prime Minister promised there would be no further reversals, the spokesperson said: "Yes, and obviously as you know the date for the medium-term fiscal plan has been brought forward."

Liz Truss Attends Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday
Liz Truss Attends Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

The mini-budget led to a mass sell-off of the pound, leading to widespread criticism of the government and causing the Bank of England to raise interest rates, causing major worry for mortgage holders and threatening damage to the broader economy.

The government has since rowed back on a key pillar of the mini-budget - the plan to cut the 45p top rate of income tax - in the face of fierce criticism.

Kwasi Kwarteng
Kwasi Kwarteng. Picture: Getty

Top economic think tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies has told the government it needs to find £62 billion in spending cuts if it wants to balance the books following the mini-budget.

But Ms Truss said the government would not make any cuts to public spending in Prime Minister's questions on Wednesday.

The government could u-turn on a plan not to raise corporation tax
The government could u-turn on a plan not to raise corporation tax. Picture: Getty

But the government is considering pushing up the top rate of corporation tax next year in yet another u-turn on the mini-budget, according to reports.

Ms Truss' pledge to get rid of former chancellor Rishi Sunak's planned tax hike from 19% to 25% was a key part of her leadership campaign against Mr Sunak.

Read more: Lady isn't for turning...on public spending! Truss vows to stick to her pledge despite £60bn debt in PMQs

But the Sun reported this promise could be scrapped, although corporation tax would remain lower than 25%.

A source told the paper: "The PM wants to keep the mini budget plan intact but is of course committed to making sure the numbers add up on the 31st."

Rachel Reeves has hit out at the government
Rachel Reeves has hit out at the government. Picture: Getty

It came as opposition parties slammed Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng's "kamikaze" mini budget on Thursday.

Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "Today's mess shows the utter chaos this Government is in. This is a crisis made in Downing Street and working people are paying the price.

"Labour has said repeatedly that they need to reverse the kamikaze budget and restore confidence.

"This is now urgent as the Bank of England's intervention in the markets ends tomorrow. The Tories cannot allow the chaos caused by their mini-budget to continue any longer."

The Liberal Democrats went further than demanding a u-turn, calling for Mr Kwarteng to resign.

Leader Ed Davey said: "This U-turn would come too late for many struggling families facing mortgage misery.

"The only way to restore credibility is for Kwasi Kwarteng to resign or be sacked. This Chancellor has done enough damage and needs to go.

"His botched budget then needs to be scrapped altogether and replaced with a fair and responsible plan, including emergency support for mortgage borrowers bearing the brunt of this Conservative chaos.

Speaking after her talks with Mr Kwarteng on Thursday, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said that policy should "be led by the evidence".

She said: "Our message to everybody, not just the UK, is that at this time, fiscal policy should not undermine monetary policy."

Read more: Abandon tax cuts now: Advisers turn on Truss after she pledges to not reduce public spending

She said that "if it does, the task of monetary policy becomes only harder", as it can increase "rate-tightening conditions".

"Don't prolong the pain - make sure actions are coherent and consistent," she said.

"It is correct to be led by the evidence, so if the evidence is that there has to be a recalibration, it's right for governments to do so."

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Ms Truss is as unpopular now as John Major was after Britain crashed out of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism, a crisis of the pound in 1992, according to pollster Sir John Curtice.

He told the BBC: "She's got two problems. One is she isn't really liked. Her personality is not one that warms to the general public.

"And, secondly, now she is regarded as incompetent."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Maradona scoring his famous 'hand of god' goal

Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball set to fetch £3m at auction

An exterior view of NatWest Bank...

NatWest to close 43 branches in the UK

1

Swiss government seeks to slap 'burqa ban' violators with fines of up to $1,000

Breaking
Christina Rees official portrait for parliament

Senior Labour MP suspended after allegations of bullying

1

Celeb talent agent who drove 60ft with road safety vigilante on his bonnet cleared of dangerous driving

Pictures of Leah Croucher from Thames Valley Police and one of the scene this afternoon from LBC

Police searching for Leah knocked on the door her remains feared to be in - but only put leaflet through the door

The Elgin Marbles could be returned to Greece

Elgin Marbles could be sent back to Greece, with ex-culture minister 'confident a deal is within reach'

Holidays threatened by new EU fingerprint rules says Dover CEO Doug Bannister (r)

Summer holidays under threat from new EU fingerprint guidelines

Jaw-dropping moment toddler left standing on train tracks as dad 'takes phone call'

Jaw-dropping moment toddler left standing on train tracks at level crossing as dad 'takes phone call'

Gaia Pope-Sutherland, who died in 2017

Family said police 'lied' after death of teenage rape victim Gaia Pope-Sutherland

Lucy Letby is on trial accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 more

'I am evil, I did this': Nurse accused of killing babies 'wrote confession note,' murder trial hears

The image of the pens has gone viral

Law student etches ‘microscopic’ notes on 11 biros to cheat on exam

Thomas Lenaghan and Ronnie Fitzgerald

Moment father tries to fend off thugs who stole son's £100,000 watch armed with stun gun and a knife

Police move on a group of protesters this morning from the busy London junction

Police finally take 'rapid' action after 13 days of eco protests disrupting London’s roads

NHS waiting lists reach record high

NHS waiting list hits record high breaching 7million for the first time ever

A new Channel 4 show will see a studio audience decide whether Jimmy Carr should destroy a painting by Hitler

'Like book burning': Row over Channel 4 plans to buy Hitler's painting and have Jimmy Carr destroy it

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters work to pump out oil in the area of a leak from a pipeline that carries crude oil from Russia to Germany

Poland repairs oil pipeline leak and says pumping will resume

A crater created by an explosion after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday

Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Pakistan Bus Fire

Pakistan bus fire kills at least 18 flood survivors

Amazon pink dolphins, sea lion pups and the rainforest have all been threatened in recent decades

70% of world's wildlife has 'disappeared' in the past 50 years

King Charles met the beleaguered Prime Minister on Wednesday, after she attended Prime Minister's Questions

King Charles mutters 'dear oh dear' to under-fire Liz Truss as pair meet for weekly audience
First group of foreign travellers hold souvenirs after arriving at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Northern Taiwan

Tourists flock to Taiwan as Covid entry restrictions eased

The UK is sending anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

UK to send anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine after wave of Russian rocket attacks

Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng are facing mounting pressure to make more U-turns

Abandon tax cuts now: Advisers turn on Truss after she pledges to not reduce public spending
United Nations Russia Ukraine

UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations in Ukraine

Alex Jones

Alex Jones ordered to pay 965 million dollars for Sandy Hook lies

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans
‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s direction

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg's direction
Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Caller buys Rolf Harris' art

'I do actually quite like them': Caller reveals he invested in art by Rolf Harris in hopes of a not guilty verdict
‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’

‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

bills

'I can't afford it': Caller admits he hasn't been paying electric and gas bills

Russian doll of idiocy

'It’s like a Russian doll of idiocy': James O’Brien slams government over problems it 'created and denies'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/10

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit