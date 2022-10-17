'The lady's not for turning - up!' Starmer mocks Liz Truss after she ducks Commons showdown over U-turns

Liz Truss was mocked by Labour over her expected Commons no-show. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Keir Starmer mocked Liz Truss by saying the "lady is not for turning up" after she ducked a House of Commons showdown.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Labour leader made the quip, invoking Margaret Thatcher's famous words about U-turns, after a humiliating reversal on economic plan.

Sir Keir said: "I guess under this Tory Government everybody gets to be Prime Minister for 15 minutes.

"The country is in an economic crisis made in Downing Street, because they've lost all credibility. Government borrowing costs have soared, mortgage rates have ballooned, markets need reassuring and there is long term damage that cant be undone.

"Once you've crashed a car at 100mph you've damaged it for good and you're going to be paying much more for your insurance for years to come. And it's working people who will pay."

He said: "Now it's time for leaders to lead. But where is the Prime Minister? Hiding away, dodging questions, scared of her own shadow, the lady's not for tuning – up!"

Ms Truss has been asked to come to the Commons to speak about sacking Kwasi Kwarteng and replacing him with Jeremy Hunt, who on Monday announced he will reverse almost every part of Ms Truss's economic plan, which previously sent markets into turmoil.

She instead dispatched Penny Mordaunt, her one-time leadership rival now serving as leader of the House of Commons, to answer on her behalf.

Read more: No income tax cut and energy price cap watered down from April as Hunt overhauls disastrous mini-Budget

Labour said before the Commons session: "After days of the Prime Minister attempting to dodge the questions the public has, Labour has now had to force her to come to Parliament. If she had a shred of authority left she would turn up."

Mr Hunt dropped plans to cut basic income tax to 19p from 20p per pound, said alcohol duty will no longer be frozen and announced the international shopper VAT exemption will also go.

National Insurance contributions will not rise by 1.25%, as had previously been planned, and stamp duty will still be cut.

But the energy bill help scheme, which had capped the average family's spend on power at £2,500 a year for two years, will instead be ended in April and replaced with more targeted support.

There was no immediate reaction from Ms Truss.

Four Tory MPs have called for her to go will many are privately briefing that she will likely have to walk.

The Tories are facing appalling polling against Labour and some observers have questioned whether Monday's fiscal announcement reflects that more power lies with Mr Hunt, who backed Ms Truss's leadership rival Rishi Sunak.