Turbulence over Heathrow: Labour split as Khan and top donor slam third runway plan after Reeves gives backing

29 January 2025, 22:45 | Updated: 29 January 2025, 23:18

The government's backing of plans to build a third runway have split Labour
The government's backing of plans to build a third runway have split Labour. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Kit Heren

Rachel Reeves' public show of support for expanding Heathrow has exposed a divide within Labour ranks, with Sadiq Khan among high-profile names voicing their opposition to the plan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Khan vowed to block any attempt to expand Heathrow, telling LBC's Andrew Marr on Thursday that building a third runway at Heathrow would put Londoners at risk from increased air and noise pollution, and could throw the government's climate targets into doubt.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has previously said he would only support expanding Heathrow if it fit with net zero targets.

And Dale Vince, a major Labour donor and green energy entrepreneur, told LBC that he hoped the plans failed.

Meanwhile the head of a major airline took aim at the plan and pointed out it could be 15 years before a third runway was operational.

The Heathrow expansion has its backers too, including Easyjet, various business groups and the GMB union.

Read more: ‘We can go for growth and protect the environment’, Reeves insists as she hits back at Heathrow third runway critics

Read more: Sadiq Khan says he will 'use any tool in the toolkit' to block third Heathrow runway

Heathrow’s third runway: The cases for and against

Heathrow bosses have been trying to build a third runway for nearly 20 years amid concerns over constrained capacity at the airport, one of the world's busiest.

Advocates say that expanding capacity will enable Britain to grow faster by attracting more visitors and investment - and believe that the failure to build a third runway is symptomatic of the UK's aversion to creating the necessary infrastructure for growth.

The scheme would involve around seven years of construction to produce a third runway and a new terminal, and would require more than 700 houses to be demolished and the M25 motorway to be moved into a tunnel.

Reeves, the Chancellor, said on Wednesday she would support expanding the airport as she seeks to grow the economy - while also insisting that there did not need to be a trade-off between the environment and growth.

She gave her backing to the third runway plans as part of a major speech in which she announced several infrastructure projects while reaffirming her commitment to growing the UK economy.

Sadiq Khan opposes the third runway at Heathrow

Khan insisted that he went along with all of Labour's plans to boost the economy by building more - other than the extra runway.

He insisted that he was "pro-growth" and "pro-business" and had been "calling out for the need for government support for growth for a long time".

Khan pointed out that it was up to Heathrow to bring plans for expansion, not the government.

He said: "Let's wait and see the plans that Heathrow bring forward in relation to a third runway.

"The last plans they had would have meant building over the busiest motorway in the country, the M25, a tunnel underneath the M25, re-routing the A4, increasing the capacity of the Elizabeth Line, the Piccadilly Line, Southern Rail, bulldozing a village."

He said he was "somebody who takes tackling the climate emergency seriously, but also thinks a green transition is one of the greatest opportunities we have this century" - adding that he would "use any tool in the toolkit to stop a third runway happening."

"We've been frustrated by the hurdles there are to get permission for infrastructure. We've been frustrated by the difficulties in building high-quality, high-density homes around stations. We've been frustrated by the Golden Triangle of London, Oxford and Cambridge, not fulfilling its potential."

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile Downing Street also sought to play down the rift between Khan and the government over Heathrow.

Asked if Khan's opposition made him a blocker, a Labour spokesperson said "No, we agree with the Mayor of London that growth must come hand-in-hand with our climate obligations, and that's why the Chancellor set out that we support a third runway.

"That will be in line with our climate obligations and we look forward to working closely with the mayor throughout the process."

Some other Labour MPs have also voiced their opposition to Heathrow expansion plans - including John McDonnell, the former Shadow Chancellor under Jeremy Corbyn, who raised environmental concerns.

McDonnell's west London constituency, Hayes and Harlington, is also close to Heathrow, so constituents would be affected by any increased noise.

Dale Vince, the founder of Ecotricity and a major Labour donor, said that the trade offs "just don't make sense" and claimed that the economic gains were "marginal".

He told LBC News that improvements in video calling made business travel less viable, without giving much evidence.

Old Windsor, Berkshire, UK. 29th January, 2025. Views of London Heathrow in West London on a murky day.
Old Windsor, Berkshire, UK. 29th January, 2025. Views of London Heathrow in West London on a murky day. Picture: Alamy

But Reeves hit out at critics of the plan, telling LBC that “sustainable aviation and economic growth go hand in hand".

She added: “There have been huge changes in the way people fly in the last few years, and just this year we've introduced the sustainable aviation fuel mandate, which will be increasing in the years ahead.

“£63 million today into producing sustainable aviation fuel, which will encourage and help create jobs here in Britain in places like Teesside.

“We've said to Heathrow that we want the plans that they bring forward by the summer to meet rules around carbon emissions, noise pollution and air quality. We will work with Heathrow to make sure that those plans come forward.”

She continued: “The answer to new infrastructure can't always be no. That's what happened under the last government.

“And nothing got built and nothing got done and living standards deteriorated. But so it does mean having to take on people who are against new developments, whether it is wind farms, airports or new rail lines.

“And the problem is, if you always give in and say, oh, okay, there's some objections to this, we'll end up with a situation where the economy continues to stagnate, living standards decline, and will be no further forward than we are now.”

Caller Mark dismantles the third runway at Heathrow in under a minute

But the objections to the third runway are not all from an environmental perspective.

Michael O'Leary, the chief executive of budget airline Ryanair, said Reeves would deliver more growth by axing air passenger duty (APD).

He claimed that the discussion about a third runway was an irrelevancy, given that it will be over a decade before a new runway is completed.

Mr O'Leary said: "The third runway at Heathrow is a dead cat."If it ever arrives, it will be about 2040, 2045 or 2050, in fact long after I've departed from Ryanair.

"It will not deliver any growth. The thing that will deliver growth is abolishing APD."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kim Leadbeater, who is spearheading the Bill

Terminally ill 'may be able to end lives without judge's approval' under assisted dying, as courts 'would be overloaded'

The eco-activists allegedly sprayed orange paint on the ancient monument

Just Stop Oil activist accused of defacing Stonehenge asks judge not to hold trial during her exams

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-LAW

Donald Trump announces plan to send 30,000 migrants to Guantanamo Bay

Coca Cola Q1 Earnings Rise Amid 5 Percent Growth In Global Sales

Coca-Cola and Appletiser cans recalled in the UK as tests find high levels of chemical linked to serious health problems

Exclusive
Tory peer Lord Agnew told LBC’s Tom Swarbrick that a version of Elon Musk’s Doge department is ‘desperately needed’ in the UK to increase efficiency.

UK version of Musk's 'DOGE' bureaucracy-slashing agency 'desperately needed', Tory peer claims

A fire outside Manchester City's stadium

Fire breaks out at Manchester City stadium ahead of Champions League game

Exclusive
Lisa Theobald's son Ryan was stabbed to death on a night out

'You can see where the knife went in': Mum 'can't bring herself to wash son's bloody clothes' 3 years on from murder

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan opposes the Heathrow expansion plans

Sadiq Khan says he will 'use any tool in the toolkit' to block third Heathrow runway

Exclusive
Rachel Reeves has backed a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

‘We can go for growth and protect the environment’, Reeves insists as she hits back at Heathrow third runway critics

University Hospital of Wales, Heath Park, Cardiff, Wales, UK.

NHS hospital worker charged with plot to kidnap, rape and murder girl under 13 with partner

A Lidl supermarket

Lidl wins court battle to open its first-ever pub

The Post Office CEO Neil Brocklehurst informed senior staff in a memo that they will cut around 100 jobs to help boost payouts to thousands of its subpostmasters.

Post Office cuts 100 jobs as part of plans to add £250m to subpostmaster pay after Horizon scandal

Hundreds of climate campaigners gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice while the mass hearing took place

Eco-activists insist they acted 'out of sacrifice' as they appeal 'draconian' sentences

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has said Rachel Reeves "hasn't a clue" about how to generate growth in aviation

Ryanair boss says Reeves ‘hasn’t a clue’ about creating growth and Heathrow expansion is ‘dead cat’

Tom Kerridge has slammed critics of his £37 fish and chips.

Tom Kerridge hits back at critics who moaned about his £37 fish and chips

Strictly tour cast

Katya Jones breaks silence after Wynne Evans ‘axed’ from Strictly over sexual remarks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tesco has announced plans to axe 400 jobs.

Tesco to axe 400 jobs ahead of Budget tax hikes

Snow blizzard on Battersea Bridge, Chelsea, London, UK

UK to be covered with snow in ‘5cm per hour’ blizzard in February as only two regions spared, maps show
Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom's name dropped from foundation set up in his honour after damning charity report
Michael Baggott

TV antiques dealer Michael Baggott dies aged 65 just months after suffering stroke

Police Scotland recruit 'kink content' porn creator for domestic abuse campaign.

Porn creator dropped from Police Scotland campaign slams force's 'inadequate and embarrassing' vetting process
Two former South Yorkshire police officers have been arrested on suspicion of historical child sexual abuse offences, dating back to 1995, as part of an investigation into exploitation in Rotherham.

Two ex-police officers arrested for child sexual abuse in Rotherham after complaints from four survivors
The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Chancellor Rachel Reeves gives a speech on economic growth at Siemens Healthineers.

What building projects did Rachel Reeves back in her 'pro-growth' speech?

Lloyds Bank has announced the closure of 136 branches across its three brands

Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to close 136 more high street branches - is your local affected?
Jack Fincham and his dog, Elvis.

Love Island winner freed on bail as he appeals jail sentence for having dangerously out of control dog

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims
King Charles wipes away a tear as he listens to survivors tell their stories at Auschwitz

Charles wipes away tears during Auschwitz liberation service after paying a heartfelt Holocaust Memorial Day tribute

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News