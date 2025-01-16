Exclusive

Leading financier blasts ‘worst cabinet of all time’ as he hints at Reform/Farage donation

16 January 2025, 09:30

Peter Hargreaves accused the Labour hierarchy of being “half cocked”
Peter Hargreaves accused the Labour hierarchy of being “half cocked”. Picture: Alamy
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

Peter Hargreaves, one of the richest men in the UK, has warned that Labour will “wreck the economy”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The founder of Hargreaves Lansdown, who has an estimated worth of over £1.8 billion, has hit out at the current government telling LBC that they are “universally the worst cabinet of all time”.

Peter Hargreaves, 78, said, “what frightens me is the damage that the current government will do if in power for a full term”.

He accused the Labour hierarchy of being “half cocked” and not contemplating “any thought of the ramifications of their shooting from the hip”.

He also hinted that he could back Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Mr Hargreaves founded the investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown 1981 and has since been a major donor in British politics. During the Brexit campaign he donated £3.2 million to Leave.EU, making him the second highest pro-Brexit donor of the campaign behind Aron Banks.

The financier, who was awarded a CBE back in 2014, also backed Boris Johnson’s election fund with a £1 million donation to the Conservatives in 2019.

Asked for his thoughts of Reform UK, Mr Hargreaves left open the idea that he could support Nigel Farage’s party.

Mr Hargreaves told LBC that he would support “whichever right-wing party which may oust [Labour]”.

He added “It’s too early to make a decision… both the Conservatives and Reform Party would do a better job”.

Richard Tice, the Deputy Leader of Reform UK, earlier ruled out any form of a deal with the Conservatives. He told Nick Ferrari "you cant do a pact with people who don't believe in your values, principles and policies"

The billionaire, who was recently in the top 100 people on the Sunday Times Rich List, also attacked the Conservatives for being “socialist leaning”.

He admitted that could yet back the Tories but questioned whether they are “now right wing”, accusing the party of being “socialist leaning under Cameron, May & Johnson”.

The donor also added that Rishi Sunak was “just fire fighting the terrible legacy created by the governments since 2000”.

Peter Hargreaves is a shareholder of Hargreaves Lansdown but is no longer a director or employee, and was ranked 93rd on the most recent Sunday Times Rich List with an estimated worth of £1.843bn.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Hollyoaks star Paul Danan dies aged 46

South Korea Martial Law

Lawyers say detained South Korean president will refuse further questioning

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu: No Cabinet meeting until Hamas backs down on ‘last-minute crisis’

Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stabbed multiple times in attempted robbery

Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus and Kid Rock to perform during Trump’s inauguration weekend

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stabbed by intruder at his Mumbai home

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae breaks silence on New Year's kiss with Tommy Fury as she opens up about 'very complicated' breakup

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket lifting off from Launch Complex 36 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin launches new rocket on first test flight

Mary (left) and Kelyan Bokassa

Two teenagers charged with murder of 14-year-old boy Kelyan Bokassa on south London bus

A miner is transported on a stretcher by rescue workers

Death toll rises to 87 as stand-off between South African police and miners ends

Michelle Obama refuses to 'unify' with Trump despite her husband appearing to be friendly with the president-elect

Michelle Obama to skip Trump inauguration despite Barack going as she 'refuses to unify around new president'

Summer Betts-Ramsey, 20, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent

Transgender girl lured to roller skating party before being stabbed repeatedly 'in revenge for lying about gender’

A woman casts her ballot during Vanuatu’s snap election

Vanuatu holds snap election a month after powerful earthquake

Jimmy was murdered by Jake Fahri aged 16.

Drill rapper who appeared on the BBC and boasted about killings in vile lyrics revealed to be killer of Jimmy Mizen

The Prince of Wales visited a Wetherspoon pub to enjoy a pint with fellow Aston Villa fans

Prince William gets a round in for Aston Villa fans as he shocks punters by turning up at Wetherspoons

A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 36 from the Kennedy Space Center on its maiden flight, at Cape Canaveral, Florida

Jeff Bezos' rocket New Glenn launches successfully on debut mission, as billionaire 'seeks to build a road to space'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The British economy is 'broadly flat'

British economy 'broadly flat' as GDP grows slightly in November after two months of contraction
Biden

Joe Biden warns of dangers of ‘oligarchy’ of ultra-rich running United States

Starmer is said to have discussed sending a peacekeeping force to Ukraine with Macron

UK in talks to 'put boots on the ground in Ukraine' as Starmer 'discusses peacekeeping force with Macron'
Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani first witness at trial over whether he keeps Florida home

Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed Hamas is backtracking on a key part of the ceasefire deal

Netanyahu accuses Hamas of reneging on Gaza ceasefire deal and causing ‘last-minute crisis’
Fog in London

Brits face more travel chaos as heavy fog descends, with warnings of 'train and flight delays'
Cuba American Embassy

Cuba freeing prisoners after the US said it would lift terror designation

NATO Sec-Gen And Ukrainian President Zelensky Visit Downing Street

Starmer to visit Ukraine to sign 100-year partnership - as he claims countries are 'closer than ever'
President Joe Biden delivers his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House on January 15, 2025

Biden warns ‘oligarchy taking shape in America’ and takes credit for Gaza ceasefire in final address as US president
Professor Nicola Ranger, RCN chief executive said that "care that would have been seen prior to Covid as shocking has been normalised."

‘The system is broken’ - damning report reveals NHS patients 'dying in corridors and going undiscovered for hours'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News