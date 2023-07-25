LeBron James's son has 'heart attack' during workout with young prospect Bronny, 18, taken to ICU in California

By Chay Quinn

LeBron James's college basketball star son Bronny, 18, suffered a heart attack while at training yesterday, it has been reported.

Bronny, who studies and plays for USC, was working out at the southern California campus when he suffered the medical emergency, according to TMZ.

A James family spokesperson told TMZ Sports: "Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Emergency services were called around 9.15am PST when Bronny fell unconscious while practicing on-court at USC's Galen Center.

Bronny is a rising star in the college circuit and has committed himself to the University of Southern California - with onlookers expecting him to follow in his father's footsteps into the NBA after he graduates.

LeBron was last spotted at Inter Miami's game against Cruz Azul last week. Picture: Getty

Bronny was last seen at the ESPY Awards two weeks ago with his family - having been was a 4-star recruit in his senior high school season.

The star averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists at Sierra Canyon.