Lee Rigby's son, 12, speaks out about his fathers death for first time as he plans to honour his memory with marathon

Jack Rigby said he wants to raise thousands of pounds for bereaved military children. Picture: Getty/PA

By Kieran Kelly

Lee Rigby's 12-year-old son has spoken out for the first time about the effect his father's death had on him.

Jack Rigby was two years old when his father was killed by Islamist terrorists Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale in Woolwich, south east London.

Jack was said to have been so shocked by Lee's death that he reverted into 'babyhood', being unable to speak properly for months.

Ten years on, Jack says exercise has helped him cope with the loss of his father.

Jack Rigby was two years old when his father died. Picture: Getty

He has also revealed plans to honour his father's memory by raising thousands of pounds for bereaved military children.

"I feel proud," Jack said. "It reminds me it's not all bad," he told The Mirror.

"Going on a long walk is a nice break and reminds me it's not all bad," he explained.

Lee Rigby was killed in 2013. Picture: PA

He will run the marathon over the course of a month, raising money for the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, which focuses on supporting bereaved military children.

Jack says he hopes to raise £10,000 across the month, £1,000 for every year since Lee's death.

"I feel proud doing the May Marathon in honour of my dad," he said.

Jack's mother, Rebecca, 40, told the paper: "Just because Jack was young, it doesn't mean he's forgotten Lee.

"He wants to show how even though he's grown up without Lee, he's not forgotten his dad."