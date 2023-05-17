Paedophile barred from standing near any women he doesn't know after sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl on Tube

Abdulrizak Ali Hersi has been jailed for the assault, which took place on the Tube. Picture: BTP/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A paedophile has been sent to jail and banned from standing near or behind any woman he doesn't know for ten years after sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Abdulrizak Ali Hersi, 32, of Invicita Close, Limehouse, was found guilty of sexual assault at Inner London Crown Court on May 5.

He was given 18 months in prison and a ten-year sexual harm prevention order, meaning that he cannot intentionally stand behind or next to a woman or girl that he doesn’t know in a public place.

Hersi also has to pay a victim surcharge of £187.

The incident took place on the Piccadilly Line of the Tube on October 11 last year.

Hersi assaulted a 13-year-old girl. Picture: BTP

Hersi got on the train just before 5pm at Green Park in central London and stood near the doors. Plain clothes officers were also onboard.

A 13-year-old girl got on the train with her family at the next stop, Piccadilly Circus. Hersi sexually assaulted her moments later.

Officers saw the sick attack, stepped in and arrested Hersi after taking him off the train at Leicester Square.

Inspector Sharon Turner said: "Our plain clothes teams are specially trained in identifying dangerous sexual offenders like Hersi, who will do their level best to commit such crimes without notice.

The assault took place at Green Park. Picture: Alamy

"In this case, the victim and her family didn’t even realise what was happening until our officers quickly intervened.

"Passengers should feel reassured to know we have plain clothes patrols like this taking place across the Underground day and night to keep everyone safe. If you ever have any concerns while travelling please do text us on 61016."