Woman kidnapped and raped in daylight attack as police charge homeless man

The attack happened in the Greyfriars area of Northampton. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A woman has been kidnapped and raped in daylight in Northampton.

The woman was attacked in the Greyfriars are on the morning of Friday, May 12, before she managed to get help from a Bonmarche shop in the town.

Staff helped her as they waited for police to arrive.

A 27-year-old homeless man, Leon Svans, has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnap.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and has been remanded in custody until he appears at Northampton Crown Court on June 27 for a plea hearing.