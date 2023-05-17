Two children were ‘inside house’ at time mum and partner were murdered in ‘frenzied attack’

The mum's children were reportedly inside the house at the time of her murder. Picture: West Yorkshire Police/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Two children were inside the house when a mother and her partner were murdered by a “bladed weapon” on Monday, a relative has claimed.

Katie Higton, 27, and her partner Steven Harnett, 25, were found dead at Harpe Inge, Dalton on Monday in what is being treated as a suspected murder.

Officers said both sustained multiple injuries "believed to have been inflicted by a bladed weapon”.

A 34-year-old man has now been charged in connection with their murder and continues to be held by West Yorkshire police.

He was previously arrested on suspicion of their murder.

Neighbours claimed that just days prior to the pair’s death Mr Harnett had his home trashed, as they told the Mirror they heard shouting outside his flat and saw an altercation “kicking off”.

Ms Higton’s family have said they are “absolutely devastated” after the loss of the the mother-of-four and tributes have since been laid down to “the best mum”.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the Huddersfield address on Monday morning at 9:53am, as paramedics had found two people who had sustained multiple injuries.

The pair died at the scene.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Katie Higton died at the Huddersfield property on Monday. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Steven Harnett was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

The semi-detached home was found with windows smashed in and rubbish littered across the property.

Police continued to guard the scene on Tuesday.

Ms Higton’s former brother-in-law, who wished to remain anonymous, said his brother was in a relationship with the mother-of-four for seven years and is the father of her two eldest children – both daughters, aged nine and 10.

The former brother-in-law told PA that both children “were in the property when the incident took place”.

Police continue inquiries as the West Yorkshire force investigates the incident.

Scott l’Anson, a resident of Harpe Inge said: “It’s quite a big family street. I knew she had a partner but I never met him.

"They kept to themselves but a lot of people liked them.”

Read more: 'He was my hero': family of biker killed in Streatham crash pays tribute as police hunt three men who fled crashed BMW

Read more: Tributes to mother-of-four killed alongside 'new lover' as man in his 30s held on suspicion of double murder

Tributes were left to the pair after the incident. Picture: Alamy

One local also said: “I am so sorry for how things have ended.”

Another added: “I knew it was serious with the air ambulance and the forensics. They were out all day."

A police spokesman said they are supporting the families affected and have asked for their privacy at this time.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 408 of 15 May. Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat