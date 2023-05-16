'He was my hero': family of biker killed in Streatham crash pays tribute as police hunt three men who fled crashed BMW

Ronaldo Medeiros De Oliveria was pronounced dead the scene of the crash. Picture: Met Police/Twitter/@katya_klym

By Jenny Medlicott

The family of a man who was killed in a "hit and run" has shared a heartbreaking tribute following his death, as his daughter said he was someone “who always did what was right” and police continue the hunt for those responsible.

Ronaldo Medeiros De Oliveira, 44, who was killed in a motorbike accident in Lambeth on Thursday last week has been described as a “true hero” in a touching tribute from his family today.

Mr Medeiros De Oliveira, a Deliveroo driver, was killed in a “hit and run” incident last week after he was caught in a collision on Leigham Court Road.

Following the death of the Deliveroo driver, his family have shared an emotional statement with officers, his daughter said: “My dad was a kind, loving person who always did what was right.

“He was always happy and never had bad times when we were with him. He was my true hero, taught me everything I know.

“We are going to miss him a lot. Wherever he went he carried a lot of light with him and a lot of happiness.”

Family of the biker have described Ronaldo as a "true hero" in a tribute. Picture: Met Police

Speaking to the South London Press, his daughter Gabriele Oliveira also said: “He was hard worker.

"Always done everything for me and my mum. He left Brazil to offer me a better life and give me a better future [sic].

“He was an amazing dad and husband. Loved by many of his friends."

Police were called to the scene on Leigham Court Road on Thursday May 11 where they found Ronaldo with serious injuries.

London Air Ambulance and paramedics attended, but the 44-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 20:15.

Detective Sergeant Nick Bale of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “My thoughts are with Ronaldo’s family and I want to reiterate my commitment to them that we working hard to piece together what happened.

“I am continuing to ask anyone who has information about the identity of three occupants who we believe left a blue BMW abandoned at the scene of the collision to get in touch."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Twitter/@katya_klym

It is believed the drivers of the abandoned BMW may have left the scene on foot after the accident.

A spokesperson for Deliveroo called the crash "incredibly tragic and shocking".

"Our hearts go out to all of his family and friends," the spokesperson said.

"We are making contact with the next of kin and we will do everything we can to support them. We have also offered to help the police however we can.”

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation but was released without further action.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage can call the Incident Room on 020 8285 1574 or call 101.