Pregnant mother-of-two, 38, dies following M66 crash as driver who caused the accident appears in court

Pregnant mother-of-two, 38, dies following M66 crash as driver who caused the accident appears in court. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A pregnant mother-of-two has died of her injuries following a horrific motorway crash which left her son and nephew critically injured.

Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, was admitted to hospital in a critical condition after a BMW collided with her car carrying her son Tommy, nine, and nephew Tobias Spencer, four.

Adil Iqbal, 22, was initially charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Appearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday, Iqbal stood as the judge was informed by Ms Jules-Hough's lawyers that she had succumbed to her injuries, upgrading one of the charges to death by dangerous driving.

Ms Hough was 18-weeks pregnant at the time of the accident.

Both Tommy and Tobias remain in a critical condition in hospital after being put into an induced coma.

The crash took place at around 3.10pm on Saturday as the family were travelling along the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, Iqbal, who works in a boxing gym, stood as Ms Jules-Hough's lawyers announced the news of her death.

Prosecutor Robin Lynch added: "The driver is now deceased."

Iqbal spoke only to confirm his name and home address.

District Judge James Hatton refused Iqbal's bail application, as the driver was remanded into custody and is now scheduled to appear at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester, on June 19.

It comes as Ms Jules-Hough's relatives launched a fundraising campaign to support her family following the news.

The page added their lives had been "truly turned upside down" by the shocking accident and passing of Ms Hough.

Organised by Debbie Wright, she said that any funds raised would "take away any stress/worries of bills", adding the surviving children's families "cannot leave their bedside".

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact police with relevant information or dashcam footage.

Sergeant Matt Waggett, from GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "Firstly, I would like to thank the members of the public who selflessly helped at the scene and called 999, as well as those who assisted when police and emergency services arrived on scene.

"I urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward and share any footage, dashcam or mobile footage, with police. No matter how small you think it is, it could prove vital to our investigation."