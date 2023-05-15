Child airlifted to hospital after 'falling from moving car' on M25 slip road

Essex Police confirmed the child had been taken to hospital, noting an investigation had been launched into the incident. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A young child has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after falling from a moving vehicle on the M25 motorway.

The accident, which happened at around 11:30am on Sunday, saw the child allegedly tumble from the vehicle on the A127 slip road near Junction 29.

Essex Police confirmed the child had been taken to hospital, noting an investigation had been launched into the incident.

“Officers were called to the A127 slip road of the M25 near Junction 29 shortly before 11.30am following reports of a child being injured on the road,” a spokesperson for Essex Police added.

A spokesperson for the air ambulance service said: "Air ambulance were in attendance and the child has been taken to hospital.

"Their injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing."

The age of the child remains unknown, with police arriving on the scene within minutes of the incident being reported.

The incident, which took place near Cranham, Essex, saw traffic stopped for almost 25 minutes.

Drivers were told to stay in their vehicles as police dealt with the incident, with the closure causing extensive tailbacks.

All lanes of the motorway reopened by 1:15pm.

The police are yet to confirm the child's injuries, with the police investigation believed to be ongoing.