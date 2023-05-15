Dozen vehicles torched as police investigate string of arson attacks across Dorset

15 May 2023, 17:00 | Updated: 15 May 2023, 17:03

Dorset Police have launched an investigation after a dozen vehicles were set ablaze.
Dorset Police have launched an investigation after a dozen vehicles were set ablaze. Picture: Twitter: @chloe_torring

By Danielle DeWolfe

More than a dozen of vehicles were set alight in a series of seemingly random blazes during early hours of Monday morning, as Dorset Police announced an investigation had been launched.

The string of fires, which engulfed 13 vehicles took place across the suburbs of Poole and Wimborne Minster, with local residents awoken to the blazes during the early hours.

Vehicles - including a Nissan Micra, BMW X5 and an Audi A1 - were engulfed in flames, as the fire brigade battled to bring the fires under control.

Vehicles - including a Nissan Micra, BMW X5 and an Audi A1 - were engulfed in flames, as the fire brigade battled to bring the fires under control. Picture: LBC / Twitter

Taking place over a three-hour period, the series of fires saw 65 calls made to the fire service.

Footage uploaded to Twitter by local resident Chloe Torring shows a van and car ablaze, with plumes of smoke bellowing into the air as members of the fire brigade attempt to bring the fires under control.

The first blaze, which is believed to have been started at around 11.35, was followed by three further fires on Oakley Hill, Merley, at 1.08am.

Poole Road where they torched two more vehicles at 1.24am and at 1.35am set fire to another car on the road, which spread to a home.The rampage ended with two cars being set ablaze on Merley Ways, Poole, at 2.26am.

Residents of another street, New Borough Road in Wimborne, awoke just after 1.20am to find four vehicles ablaze, with families - including a mother and two young daughters - spotted fleeing their home in pyjamas.

Detective Sergeant Simon Austin, of County CID, said: "These incidents have affected a large number of victims in the wider Wimborne area and we are aware that this will cause concern.

"I would like to reassure our local communities that officers are currently investigating all reported incidents and are making every effort to identify those responsible.

"People will see visible police activity as officers are making house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.

"We are appealing for any witnesses to any of the incidents or anyone who might have seen suspicious activity in the roads mentioned to please come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 55230073977.

