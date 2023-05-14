Deaths reported as extreme cyclone strikes coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar sparking scramble for shelter

14 May 2023, 18:45 | Updated: 14 May 2023, 19:01

A deadly cyclone has struck the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar, forcing tens of thousands to seek shelter as strong winds, floods and landslides hit the area.
A deadly cyclone has struck the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar, forcing tens of thousands to seek shelter as strong winds, floods and landslides hit the area. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

An extremely severe cyclone has struck the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar, forcing tens of thousands to seek shelter as strong winds, floods and landslides hit the area.

The severe cyclone - known as Storm Mocha - came ashore in Myanmar's Rakhine state near Sittwe township on Sunday with wind speeds as high as 130mph, according to the country's Meteorological Department.

But despite the conditions, a densely-populated group of refugee camps in low-lying Bangladesh, which neighbours the Myanmar, appear to have been largely spared the destruction seen elsewhere.

The storm was tearing the roofs off of buildings and damaged houses, as well as phone towers, electrical transformers, and lampposts and boats.

At least three people are reported to have died in Myanmar.

The storm's arrival prompted the evacuation of thousands of people living along the western coast of Rakhine state, and over 10,000 people from villages in Myanmar were forced to take shelter in sturdy buildings

Meanwhile, more than 1,500 cyclone shelters have been erected in Bangladesh.

A damaged market on May 14, 2023, after the cyclone Mocha's landfall.
A damaged market on May 14, 2023, after the cyclone Mocha's landfall. Picture: Getty
Local residents check the damages after Cyclone Mocha's crashed ashore in Kyauktaw, in Myanmar's Rakhine state on Sunday
Local residents check the damages after Cyclone Mocha's crashed ashore in Kyauktaw, in Myanmar's Rakhine state on Sunday. Picture: Getty

Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, the largest refugee camp in the world, and home to a million Rohingya refugees, escaped the worst of the cyclone, Mohammed Shamsud Douza, a Bangladesh government official in charge of refugees said.

"We are getting some reports of huts damaged but there are no casualties," he added.

Accordinf to the World Food Programme (WFH) areas already affected by poverty, conflict and a lack of resources will be worst affected by the the devastating storm.

Sheela Matthew, the charity's deputy director said: "We are preparing for the worst, while hoping for the best. Many of the people most likely to be affected are already reliant on regular humanitarian assistance from WFP.

Bangladeshi people move to took shelter in the Cyclone Shelter during the storm
Bangladeshi people move to took shelter in the Cyclone Shelter during the storm. Picture: Getty

"They simply cannot afford another disaster."

The WFP said it will be able to feed more than 400,000 people in Rakhine state areas neighbouring it for one month.

But getting food to the area of Sittwe is proving more difficult, as the chairman of the Myittar Yaung Chi charity foundation said the organisation is still trying to get sufficient supplies to the 20 places it has organised for people to stay in the area.

40 ambulances have been provided by the The World Health Organisation (WHO) 33 medical teams are ready when required.

