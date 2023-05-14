Exclusive

Alastair Campbell says Labour right to consider handing 16 and 17-year-olds vote despite bias fears

14 May 2023, 16:57 | Updated: 14 May 2023, 17:36

Alastair Campbell has said the Labour party is right to consider extending the vote to 16 and 17 year-olds, as he called for "a complete overhaul of the way we do politics".
Alastair Campbell has said the Labour party is right to consider extending the vote to 16 and 17 year-olds, as he called for "a complete overhaul of the way we do politics". Picture: Getty / LBC

By Chris Samuel

Alastair Campbell has said the Labour party is right to consider extending the vote to 16 and 17 year-olds, as he called for "a complete overhaul of the way we do politics".

Speaking to LBC, the former press secretary and a senior advisor to Tony Blair said that while giving over million young people the right to vote in general elections might currently favour Labour, the political class should stop "patronising" young people and give them say in how the country is run.

It comes after it was reported on Saturday night that under manifesto plans, Sir Keir Starmer would launch a “package of proposals” including handing the vote to millions of EU citizens and 16 and 17-year-olds.

Labour have since insisted that such proposals were part of the policy process, and not a final manifesto plan.

Asked whether the move was kite-flying exercise by Labour, or a serious policy proposal, Mr Campbell said: “I hope it’s the latter”, and it was "a good thing to do".

Read more: Gatwick forced to shut runway for nearly an hour due to 'suspected drone incident'

Read more: Rishi Sunak vows to use 'as many barges as it takes' to house migrants amid Archbishop of Canterbury criticism

“I was involved in the Scottish referendum campaign, where this was first trialled, as it were, and it absolutely transformed the debate," Mr Campbell said.

“Even though most of the 16 and 17-year-olds probably voted contrary to the way I wanted them to vote (because I was fighting for the “no” campaign), it was just fantastic…”

Mr Campbell recalled walking one day to the campaign headquarters and overhearing a group of school students standing at a bus stop arguing about nuclear weapons and housing policy.

“I think my generation, politically, is very very patronising of you people. I think we look at young people and say, ‘oh, well they don’t vote like older people do, let’s focus more on pensioners’.

“But one of the reasons they don’t vote as much is that they don’t see the link, necessarily, between the challenges they’re facing in their lives and the political process as they see it in the media and across Parliament.”

Alastair Campbell supports lowering voting age to 16

Referring to the fact that “what is the EU"” was among the most frequent searches in the UK after Brexit, the former Labour enforcer stressed that lowering the voting age “has to be accompanied by a proper commitment to political education in this country.

“I actually honestly believe - yes, I wanted Labour to replace the Tories, and I want this government gone as soon as possible - but we need far more change than just a change of government.

“We need a complete overhaul of the way that we do politics.”

Read more: India to push for UK to hand over Koh-i-Noor diamond as part of 'colonial reckoning' that 'dwarfs' Elgin Marble demands

Read more: Nurses push for a double-digit pay rise as fresh strikes loom that could run to Christmas

Critics have suggested extending the franchise to younger people, which will see around 1.4 million new potential voters, is a cynical attempt by Labour to capture more Labour-leaning votes.

Speaking to the Telegraph, who broke the story that the party were planning the move, polling expert Prof Sir John Curtice said young people and migrants were more likely to support Labour.

“The presumption we all have, rightly or wrongly, is that they’re more likely to be opposed to Brexit, and therefore less likely to vote for the Conservative Party,” he said.

Alastair Campbell said extending the vote to younger people "was a good thing to do".
Alastair Campbell said extending the vote to younger people "was a good thing to do". Picture: Getty

“London is already so overwhelmingly Labour – there are some Tory constituencies left, but not that many of them, and they are the ones that will be particularly on the line.”

Mr Campbell, said that though there appears to be a bias among young voters towards Labour at the moment, it’s “not going to stay there forever.”

He added: “When we brought in the Scotland Act that delivered the Scottish parliament, we devised a voting system that was actually designed to stop us being able to get an overall majority, because we were already so powerful in Westminster.

“Nobody would have guessed back then that within a few years the SNP would have a majority at Holyrood.

“So yes, it might benefit Labour now, but don’t forget, Labour’s got to win an election with the current system before they can change the system anyway.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Ceasefire between Israel and militants in Gaza appears to hold

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan with supporters at a polling station in Istanbul

Early results in Turkey’s election show President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with lead

Brits could see scorching temperatures starting next month with the mercury rising as high as 35C, as forecasters predict that a "heatwave is coming".

Scorching temperatures as high as 35C expected next month as Brits told 'heatwave is coming'

Move Forward party supporters cheer as they watch votes being counted on television

Thailand’s opposition takes early lead in general election vote count

Breaking
Gatwick Airport was forced to close its runway for nearly an hour because of a "suspected drone incident".

Gatwick forced to shut runway for nearly an hour due to 'suspected drone incident'

A woman votes at a polling station in Diyarbakir

Turkey awaits election results as Erdogan’s leadership hangs in balance

A tourist has been arrested on suspicion of rape

British tourist arrested at Spanish airport and locked up on suspicion of raping friend's son in her hotel room

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, left, inspects weapons collected as part of an amnesty near the city of Smederevo

More than 13,000 weapons collected as part of Serbian amnesty

One boy has died and three have been rescued

Boy dies after being hauled from a river, with three other teens rescued from the water by police

Buildings damaged by Cyclone Mocha in Kyauk Phyu township in Rakhine State

Three dead as Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will present together on Monday

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield to both present This Morning on Monday, as 'feuding' pair 'put differences aside'

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory – Zelensky

Paetongtarn Shinawatra casts her vote at a polling station in Bangkok

Thailand counts votes in key election with opposition favoured to win

India wants to be an ally for all victims of 'colonial appropriation'

India to help Greece and fellow 'victims of colonial appropriation' to push UK to give back Elgin Marbles

Children shelter from rain

Bangladesh and Myanmar brace as powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall

Germany Russia Ukraine War

Military honours for Ukrainian president as he visits Germany

Latest News

See more Latest News

Myleene Klass wants to run as an MP

Myleene Klass wants to stand as an MP - but won't reveal which party she would run for

Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier greets Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany

Ukraine’s Zelensky in Berlin to meet German leaders and discuss arms deliveries

Rebekah Vardy has claimed she was sexually abused as a child

Rebekah Vardy 'was sexually abused aged 12' in her Jehovah's Witness family, with attack 'covered up by church elders'
Turkey Elections

Turkey’s elections for presidency and parliament under way

Nurses want a 10% pay rise

Nurses push for a double-digit pay rise as fresh strikes loom that could run to Christmas

Prince Andrew is 'refusing to leave' the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'refusing to leave' 30-room royal mansion, and fears royal family could 'turn off the lights' to force him out
Rishi Sunak has vowed to secure as many barges as necessary to house migrants

Rishi Sunak vows to use 'as many barges as it takes' to house migrants amid Archbishop of Canterbury criticism
Willougby is said to have taken the decision to 'cut ties' from Schofield

Holly Willoughby 'cuts ties' from This Morning co-host Philip Schofield, as 'decision expected today' on Monday's show
Italy Russia Ukraine War

Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Berlin to discuss arms deliveries with leaders

Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012.

Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in the opening sequence film for the Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Kate plays piano in shock Eurovision appearance as grand final kicks off in Liverpool

Sergeant Nick Wilson

Disabled veteran who pulled himself up to salute the Queen faces homelessness as council can't find him a house
William and Kate have a released a behind the scenes video

William and Kate share rare glimpse of family life in behind the scenes video of Coronation day

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller warns David Lammy of the danger of using barges to house migrants.

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller condemns migrant barges

Former MP David Mellor brands Labour proposals to expand the electoral franchise as 'shallow and cynical'.

Ex-Tory MP dubs Labour's proposed voting changes 'cynical and shallow'

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

Labour MP Alison McGovern told Andrew Castle that Labour offers 'hope for the future.'

'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'
James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis
'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'
Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK
James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit