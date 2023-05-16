Tributes to mother-of-four killed alongside 'new lover' as man in his 30s held on suspicion of double murder

Tributes were left to the mother-of-four. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

Tributes have been left to a "brilliant mother" of four who was killed alongside a man at her home in Huddersfield in a suspected double murder.

Katie Higton, who was said to have been a carer, and a man were found on Monday morning after paramedics arrived at an address in Harpe Inge. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man from Huddersfield, who is in his 30s, was held on suspicion of murdering both of them.

Reports suggested the man who died with her was her new lover.

A friend said: "Katie had started going out with another man, going to the cinema and that sort of thing."

One of the mother's friends told The Sun: "I'm heartbroken for her and her four kids — the littlest boy is only six months old."

Police at the scene in Huddersfield. Picture: Alamy

"She was one of my best friends — a brilliant mother and great nurse carer for the mentally ill."

Flowers and cards were left at the scene, which was taped off by police.

One note left for her said: "RIP my gorgeous!! You made me laugh when I needed to laugh and you were such amazing mum to the kids and amazing person!"

West Yorkshire Police's homicide and major enquiry team continues to investigate.

Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes said: "This has clearly been an exceptionally serious offence and I can promise residents that a full investigation is ongoing into the murder of this man and woman.

"We are conducting extensive enquiries at the scene and at other locations in the Dalton area as we investigate the circumstances of what took place."

He added: "I am appealing for anyone who saw suspicious activity overnight or this morning at the property on Harpe Inge to contact us.

Tributes left at the scene. Picture: Alamy

"Residents in the nearby area will also note an increased police presence on their streets and I want to reassure them and the wider community we are doing all we can to bring persons responsible for this offence to justice.

"Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 408 of 15 May."

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.