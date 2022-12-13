'Like a brother to me': Heartbreaking message among the mountain of tributes left for Solihull lake victims

13 December 2022, 16:04 | Updated: 13 December 2022, 17:02

Dozens of tributes were left in Babbs Mill Park, where the boys, who were aged just eight, 10 and 11 died after falling through ice on Sunday.
Dozens of tributes were left near Babbs Mill Park, where the boys, who were aged just eight, 10 and 11 died after falling through ice on Sunday.

By Chris Samuel

A moving message naming one of the victims the Solihull lake tragedy as Thomas was among numerous tributes left near the scene.

Dozens of tributes were left near Babbs Mill Park, where the boys, who were aged just eight, 10 and 11 died after falling through ice on Sunday.

One of the notes pays tribute to one of the boys by name, it reads: 'To my friend Thomas.

"Thanks for being there for me when I was sad. Thanks for lending me your jacket when I was cold.'

Among the three boys who died was Jack Johnson, 10, whose aunt, Charlotte McIlmurray said on Facebook that he 'ran and tried to save' three other boys - including a six-year-old - who were on the frozen lake when the ice gave way.

All four of them were pulled from the lake by police and fire crews but the three eldest boys couldn't not be saved.

Several bouquets were accompanied by cards dedicated to young hero Jack.
Several bouquets were accompanied by cards dedicated to young hero Jack.

The six-year-old is reportedly in a critical condition in hospital.

Among the the tributes left at the scene were messages from friends, members of the emergency services, politicians, the NHS, and local football team Marston Green FC.

Several bouquets were accompanied by cards dedicated to young hero Jack.

The note that mentions Thomas by name continued: 'You were like a brother to me. I miss you so much.'

Birmingham City Football Club head coach John Eustace lays flowers
Birmingham City Football Club head coach John Eustace lays flowers.

Another said: 'To Thomas, rest in peace. Love from Earl.'

Children's toys were also placed at the makeshift shrine, including several teddy bears with the message: 'RIP beautiful angels. Love Sienna.'

Birmingham City Football Club head coach John Eustace left a wreath with card reading: 'Sending our deepest condolences and love to those affected by this tragedy.

Police officers leave their tributes to the boys.
Police officers leave their tributes to the boys.

'You are in our thoughts. From everyone at Birmingham City Football Club.'

Jack's aunt offered thanks to members of the community for their support.

Ms McIlmurray said the tragedy is a 'nightmare', adding 'that two families can't wake from the pain is unimaginable'.

'My nephew seen one go through the ice and he ran and tried to save them.

"We are just broken over it and to find out he died trying to save three lads he didn't even know, that just sums him up, he was amazing,' she wrote.

'He (Jack) was my nephew, so I know the pain is a million times worse for their moms, dads, sisters/brothers,' she added.

