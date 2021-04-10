Live

LIVE: Details of Prince Philip's funeral due as world pays tribute

Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace in tribute to Prince Philip. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The world continues to pay tribute today following the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, aged 99.

Gun salutes to mark Philip’s death are to take place across the UK, in Gibraltar and from Royal Navy warships from midday.

They were used to mark the deaths of Queen Victoria in 1901 and Winston Churchill in 1965.

Pictures of the duke feature on newspapers across the globe on Saturday, with many reflecting on the service he provided during his lifetime.

