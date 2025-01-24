Live

LIVE: Trains axed and schools closed as Storm Eowyn batters Britain with hurricane winds

24 January 2025, 07:39

LIVE: Trains axed and schools closed as Storm Eowyn batters Britain with hurricane winds
LIVE: Trains axed and schools closed as Storm Eowyn batters Britain with hurricane winds.

By Katy Ronkin

Schools have been closed and people have been warned not to travel this morning as 100mph hurricane-force winds batter the UK.

As Storm Eowyn hits, a rare red “danger to life” warning is in place for millions of Brits.

Rail services and flights have been axed, with Storm Eowyn likely to damage buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts, the Met Office warned.

Winds of 108mph were recorded on the Galway coast at around 4am, while most areas are expected to experience closer to 80mph gusts.

Passengers and motorists in areas covered by red and amber weather warnings have been told to avoid travel "unless absolutely essential".

Follow our live blog for travel updates.

Storm Eowyn comes to Scotland

Katy Ronkin

Storm could bring power cuts, flying debris, damage to buildings

Storm Eowyn is shaping up to be a "powerful" storm, said forecaster Clair Nasir.

She told our sister station LBC News: "There could be power cuts. There's a danger to life from flying debris, damage to buildings. It's a powerful storm and it will have impacts across the country."

Katy Ronkin

Rare red wind warnings in place

Here are the warnings in place: 

The UK

UK-wide

  • Yellow wind warning from midnight and lasting all day

Scotland

  • Red wind warning from 10am to 5pm, covering Glasgow and Edinburgh
  • Amber wind warning from 1pm until 6am on Saturday
  • Yellow snow warning from 6am until midnight

Northern Ireland

  • Red wind warning from 7am to 2pm

Northern England and northwest Wales

  • Amber warning for wind from 6am until 9pm

South coast of England and Welsh coast

  • Yellow rain warning for wind from midnight to 9am

London, southwest and southeast England

  • Yellow wind warning from 5am to 3pm

Katy Ronkin

Storm Éowyn breaks strongest gust speed record in Ireland

A record breaking wind speed of 114 miles per hour has been recorded in Ireland.

Katy Ronkin

Traffic update from LBC's Travel Editor

Here's a travel update from LBC's Travel Editor, Joane Webb:

Because of the strong winds...

Scot Rail isn't running any services at all; their entire network is suspended.

Most of the Northern Network is suspended. They are asking you not to travel.

Transpennine Express and Avanti West Coast services aren't running any trains north of Preston.

CrossCountry are suspended north of Newcastle.

LNER services aren't running north of Newcastle and no LNER services are running in Scotland.

CrossCountry and Great Western Railway services aren't running between Newton Abbot and Plymouth because a tree has fallen onto the tracks.

Flights at...

Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Liverpool, Heathrow, Stansted, London City and Bristol are disrupted.

Roads...

The M48 Severn Bridge is closed both ways.

In Cumbria, the A66 is closed between Brough and Bowes because of the strong winds.

And in Devon, the A377 is closed at the South Molton turn off because a tree has fallen into the road.

Away from the storm...

In Derbyshire, there are delays of about half an hour on the M1 Northbound to Junction 29, Mansfield because of an accident in the roadworks and only one lane is open.

And in Kent, there are delays on the M25 anticlockwise to Junction 2, A2 because of an accident. 

Katy Ronkin

'Stay at home' -Stormont deputy First Minister

Stay at home says Stormont deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

 "The strong advice is to stay home," she told BBC Radio Ulster. 

 "And that's important, of course, because if people go out, the risk to life is from debris because of the high winds, if people go out and get into a situation, then that is calling out those essential workers that are there. 

"We don't want people to have to come out to deal with those. So we are advising everybody stays at home. There's a significant outage on the electricity."

Ms Little-Pengelly said it was a "very serious storm". 

"The storm will blow over," she said. "The worst of it is here at the moment and over the next number of hours. But, of course, we will get through that."

Katy Ronkin

Supermarket shelves lie bare across parts of Ireland

Storm Eowyn has seen supermarkets inundated with shoppers across Ireland.

Stocking up on emergency supplies should the storm continue for a prolonged period, images show supplies running thin in some areas.

Danielle De Wolfe

Wind gusts currently reaching 100mph in some areas

As storm Eowyn batters Britain, the strongest winds are seen in areas hit by the south side of the weather system.

Wind gusts across Ireland and Northern Ireland are increasing now, with gusts currently reaching up to 90-100mph (144-161kph).

Danielle De Wolfe

At least 334 flights have been cancelled across airports in Aberdeen, Belfast, Edinburgh and Glasgow

This means around 50,000 passengers have been affected, according to PA analysis of flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

 The number of cancellations for each airport is:

- Belfast International: 16 departures and 16 arrivals

- Belfast City: 23 departures and 20 arrivals

- Edinburgh: 74 departures and 72 arrivals

- Glasgow: 40 departures and 41 arrivals

- Aberdeen: 25 departures and 25 arrivals

Katy Ronkin

School closures in numbers

Hundreds of schools and nurseries have been closed across the UK and Northern Ireland.

In England, there are currently 30 schools closed in Northumberland, with seven shut in Cumberland.

Wales has now seen more than 30 schools shut their doors. 

At present, there are 42 schools closed across Northern Ireland.

Elsewhere in Scotland, Glasgow and Edinburgh has ordered the closure of all schools and nurseries.

More than 120 schools are currently closed in Aberdeenshire.

The number of schools and nurseries closed across the Highlands now stands at 43.

Danielle De Wolfe

