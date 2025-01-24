Live

LIVE: Trains axed and schools closed as Storm Eowyn batters Britain with hurricane winds

By Katy Ronkin

Schools have been closed and people have been warned not to travel this morning as 100mph hurricane-force winds batter the UK.

As Storm Eowyn hits, a rare red “danger to life” warning is in place for millions of Brits.

Rail services and flights have been axed, with Storm Eowyn likely to damage buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts, the Met Office warned.

Winds of 108mph were recorded on the Galway coast at around 4am, while most areas are expected to experience closer to 80mph gusts.

Passengers and motorists in areas covered by red and amber weather warnings have been told to avoid travel "unless absolutely essential".

