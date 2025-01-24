Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Live
LIVE: Trains axed and schools closed as Storm Eowyn batters Britain with hurricane winds
24 January 2025, 07:39
Schools have been closed and people have been warned not to travel this morning as 100mph hurricane-force winds batter the UK.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
As Storm Eowyn hits, a rare red “danger to life” warning is in place for millions of Brits.
Rail services and flights have been axed, with Storm Eowyn likely to damage buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts, the Met Office warned.
Winds of 108mph were recorded on the Galway coast at around 4am, while most areas are expected to experience closer to 80mph gusts.
Passengers and motorists in areas covered by red and amber weather warnings have been told to avoid travel "unless absolutely essential".
Follow our live blog for travel updates.
Storm Eowyn comes to Scotland
Storm could bring power cuts, flying debris, damage to buildings
Storm Eowyn is shaping up to be a "powerful" storm, said forecaster Clair Nasir.
She told our sister station LBC News: "There could be power cuts. There's a danger to life from flying debris, damage to buildings. It's a powerful storm and it will have impacts across the country."
Rare red wind warnings in place
Here are the warnings in place:
The UK
UK-wide
- Yellow wind warning from midnight and lasting all day
Scotland
- Red wind warning from 10am to 5pm, covering Glasgow and Edinburgh
- Amber wind warning from 1pm until 6am on Saturday
- Yellow snow warning from 6am until midnight
Northern Ireland
- Red wind warning from 7am to 2pm
Northern England and northwest Wales
- Amber warning for wind from 6am until 9pm
South coast of England and Welsh coast
- Yellow rain warning for wind from midnight to 9am
London, southwest and southeast England
- Yellow wind warning from 5am to 3pm
Storm Éowyn breaks strongest gust speed record in Ireland
A record breaking wind speed of 114 miles per hour has been recorded in Ireland.
Traffic update from LBC's Travel Editor
Here's a travel update from LBC's Travel Editor, Joane Webb:
Because of the strong winds...
Scot Rail isn't running any services at all; their entire network is suspended.
Most of the Northern Network is suspended. They are asking you not to travel.
Transpennine Express and Avanti West Coast services aren't running any trains north of Preston.
CrossCountry are suspended north of Newcastle.
LNER services aren't running north of Newcastle and no LNER services are running in Scotland.
CrossCountry and Great Western Railway services aren't running between Newton Abbot and Plymouth because a tree has fallen onto the tracks.
Flights at...
Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Liverpool, Heathrow, Stansted, London City and Bristol are disrupted.
Roads...
The M48 Severn Bridge is closed both ways.
In Cumbria, the A66 is closed between Brough and Bowes because of the strong winds.
And in Devon, the A377 is closed at the South Molton turn off because a tree has fallen into the road.
Away from the storm...
In Derbyshire, there are delays of about half an hour on the M1 Northbound to Junction 29, Mansfield because of an accident in the roadworks and only one lane is open.
And in Kent, there are delays on the M25 anticlockwise to Junction 2, A2 because of an accident.
'Stay at home' -Stormont deputy First Minister
Stay at home says Stormont deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.
"The strong advice is to stay home," she told BBC Radio Ulster.
"And that's important, of course, because if people go out, the risk to life is from debris because of the high winds, if people go out and get into a situation, then that is calling out those essential workers that are there.
"We don't want people to have to come out to deal with those. So we are advising everybody stays at home. There's a significant outage on the electricity."
Ms Little-Pengelly said it was a "very serious storm".
"The storm will blow over," she said. "The worst of it is here at the moment and over the next number of hours. But, of course, we will get through that."
Supermarket shelves lie bare across parts of Ireland
Storm Eowyn has seen supermarkets inundated with shoppers across Ireland.
Stocking up on emergency supplies should the storm continue for a prolonged period, images show supplies running thin in some areas.
Wind gusts currently reaching 100mph in some areas
As storm Eowyn batters Britain, the strongest winds are seen in areas hit by the south side of the weather system.
Wind gusts across Ireland and Northern Ireland are increasing now, with gusts currently reaching up to 90-100mph (144-161kph).
At least 334 flights have been cancelled across airports in Aberdeen, Belfast, Edinburgh and Glasgow
This means around 50,000 passengers have been affected, according to PA analysis of flight tracking website FlightRadar24.
The number of cancellations for each airport is:
- Belfast International: 16 departures and 16 arrivals
- Belfast City: 23 departures and 20 arrivals
- Edinburgh: 74 departures and 72 arrivals
- Glasgow: 40 departures and 41 arrivals
- Aberdeen: 25 departures and 25 arrivals
School closures in numbers
Hundreds of schools and nurseries have been closed across the UK and Northern Ireland.
In England, there are currently 30 schools closed in Northumberland, with seven shut in Cumberland.
Wales has now seen more than 30 schools shut their doors.
At present, there are 42 schools closed across Northern Ireland.
Elsewhere in Scotland, Glasgow and Edinburgh has ordered the closure of all schools and nurseries.
More than 120 schools are currently closed in Aberdeenshire.
The number of schools and nurseries closed across the Highlands now stands at 43.