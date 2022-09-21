Truss plans taxation revolution as she looks to kickstart 'new era' of economic prosperity

21 September 2022, 00:28

Liz Truss plans a taxation revolution
Liz Truss plans a taxation revolution. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Liz Truss wants to embark on a taxation revolution as she pointed to cuts as the way forward to economic prosperity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sources characterised Ms Truss as wanting to bring Britain into a "new era" where domestic freedom is married with stronger economic and security policies in a world where authoritarian powers threaten the global order.

The Prime Minister has confirmed long-known plans that she will reverse the rise in National Insurance contributions and cancel the planned hike in corporation tax.

But she hinted she may look to go even further with tax cuts.

Her Government will also need to defend the planned lifting of the cap on banker's bonuses, especially as US President Joe Biden hit out at "trickle down economics" – and Ms Truss is due to tell world leaders to enact tax cuts to fuel growth and curb the influence of autocratic states like Russia.

Ms Truss, who has followed the Queen's funeral with a visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, said: "The number one thing we need to deliver as a government, and in fact as a country, is economic growth.

"Lower taxes lead to economic growth, there is no doubt in my mind about that. Now, there are of course other measures that we have to take to spur economic growth as well.

Liz Truss wants a shake-up of taxation
Liz Truss wants a shake-up of taxation. Picture: Alamy

"During the [leadership] campaign I talked about moving faster in getting growth projects going, mobile broadband fixing, the arteries of the economy — we need to do that too.

"But having the highest taxes in 70 years and putting up corporation tax at a time when we're trying to attract investment to this country isn't going to deliver growth. We need to be competitive."

Read more: Truss vows to slash taxes and insists soaring energy bills are a 'price worth paying' to stop Putin

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is due to present a mini-budget but it is unclear how radical it will be at this stage.

In comments more likely to have been aimed at a domestic US audience – but tweeting them out with remarkable timing – Mr Biden, who is due to meet Ms Truss, said: "I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked.

"We're building an economy from the bottom up and middle out."

Trickle down economics is the notion that cutting tax for top earners and big businesses allows wealth to makes its way down to people on lower incomes.

Downing Street hit out at suggestions they were aimed at the PM.

Kwasi Kwarteng is due to unveil a mini-budget
Kwasi Kwarteng is due to unveil a mini-budget. Picture: Alamy

But the move to cut taxes now was questioned given high inflation, and the removal of a cap on banker's bonuses will prove to be controversial.

"We are on the side of delivering a high-wage economy," Ms Truss said, defending the removal of the limit.

Read more: Russia set to annex huge chunks of occupied Ukraine as Putin's lackeys stoke up fears of nuclear weapons

"That's what we need to do. We'll take every measure, not every measure will be popular. And there are always vested interests, people who oppose measures that increase economic growth."

Ms Truss and Mr Biden will meet on Wednesday, amid a backdrop of the cost of living crisis, the stalled attempt at a trade deal – which Ms Truss admitted could take years to conclude – and the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

She is also due to tell the United Nations that cutting taxes and prioritising economic growth will limit how much states like Russia can influence the world's economy.

