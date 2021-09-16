London mum charged with murder of 5-year-old daughter

By Joe Cook

A mother has been charged with the murder of her five-year-old daughter at a home in Ealing, west London.

Officers were called to Leyborne Avenue, Ealing, at 12.56pm on Tuesday amid concerns for the welfare of the child.

An ambulance crew battled to save her but she was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

The little girl has since been identified as Aijah Thomas.

On Wednesday, her mother, Martina Madarova, 41, of Leyborne Avenue, was charged with her murder.

She is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Police cordoned off the house after the 5-year-old child died. Picture: Alamy

The child's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, the Met said.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Thursday.