London To Get 10 Million New Phone Numbers

30 August 2019, 15:49

10 million new numbers are being created in London to keep up with demand
London is to get 10 million more landline phone numbers to keep up with the ever-growing population.

Currently, the capital has the 020 dialling code, and has 30 million numbers attached to the 3, 7 and 8 ranges.

Telecoms regulator Ofcom has now announced it will be introducing a new 0204 range to help people living and working in the city to "stay connected"

Around 30,000 London numbers are handed out each week, and there are less than 500,000 left to be used.

Despite people's increasingly reliance on mobile phones, landlines are still widely used in offices and for broadband in homes across the country and 44 billion minutes of landline calls are made every year.

Liz Greenberg, from Ofcom, said: "We’re seeing growing need for 020 numbers, as London expands and new homes and offices are built.

"These 10 million new numbers will allow us to meet demand and help keep the capital connected."

