Londoners mercilessly mock Trafalgar Square Christmas tree as 'half dead'

Londoners have mocked this year's Trafalgar Square Christmas tree. Picture: Shutterstock

By Henry Moore

Londoners have mercilessly mocked the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree as it returned to central London on Monday.

As we approach the festive period, the tree was erected in the iconic London square, with its lights set to be switched on this Thursday.

But it’s safe to say some Londoners were less than impressed by this year’s tree.

Posting on Twitter/X, the tree's official account said: "Guess who’s back?

"Now, before the haters start commenting on my branches, I've had 10 days of beauty sleep.

"Who wouldn’t look a bit flat after that kind of travel? But don’t fret; it’ll fluff up and shine just in time for my big moment."

The tree's lights will be switched on this Thursday. Picture: Shutterstock

The towering Christmas tree is donated to the UK by Norway every year, but is often met with ridicule.

Reacting to images of the tree, one X user said: "Hopefully it looks better when up."

Another said: “Going to take a lot of fluffing to hide all those dead branches. Just saying."

While one Facebook user wrote: "It's here. Well half of it anyway."

Not everyone felt like being a Grinch, however, as one fan said: "Don't know why people have to be so negative. You are a wonderful gift."

And another said: "You take your time, you're going to be gorgeous."

Norway has sent the UK a Christmas tree every year since 1947.

The tradition began as a show of support during World War Two.