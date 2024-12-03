Londoners mercilessly mock Trafalgar Square Christmas tree as 'half dead'

3 December 2024, 00:33 | Updated: 3 December 2024, 00:37

Londoners have mocked this year's Trafalgar Square Christmas tree
Londoners have mocked this year's Trafalgar Square Christmas tree. Picture: Shutterstock

By Henry Moore

Londoners have mercilessly mocked the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree as it returned to central London on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As we approach the festive period, the tree was erected in the iconic London square, with its lights set to be switched on this Thursday.

But it’s safe to say some Londoners were less than impressed by this year’s tree.

Posting on Twitter/X, the tree's official account said: "Guess who’s back?

"Now, before the haters start commenting on my branches, I've had 10 days of beauty sleep.

"Who wouldn’t look a bit flat after that kind of travel? But don’t fret; it’ll fluff up and shine just in time for my big moment."

The tree's lights will be switched on this Thursday.
The tree's lights will be switched on this Thursday. Picture: Shutterstock

The towering Christmas tree is donated to the UK by Norway every year, but is often met with ridicule.

Reacting to images of the tree, one X user said: "Hopefully it looks better when up."

Another said: “Going to take a lot of fluffing to hide all those dead branches. Just saying."

While one Facebook user wrote: "It's here. Well half of it anyway."

Not everyone felt like being a Grinch, however, as one fan said: "Don't know why people have to be so negative. You are a wonderful gift."

And another said: "You take your time, you're going to be gorgeous."

Norway has sent the UK a Christmas tree every year since 1947.

The tradition began as a show of support during World War Two.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel fired on people "suspected of breaching" its ceasefire with Hezbollah last week

Israel and Hezbollah trade fire as Trump warns of 'hell to pay' if October 7 hostages are not released

Warren Stephens and Harriet Stephens

Donald Trump picks investment banker Warren Stephens to be US ambassador to the UK

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during the annual Lord Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall in central London

Starmer vows to strengthen ties with Donald Trump as he refuses choice between US and EU

Donald Trump

Donald Trump warns there'll be 'all hell to pay' if Israeli hostages are not released by his inauguration

A widespread frost is forecast across the UK

Temperatures to plummet to -10C as Britain braces for widespread frost

Trump Transition Arab Americans

Trump demands immediate release of October 7 hostages

The FA Cup trophy

Who did your team draw in the FA Cup 3rd round?

Israeli soldiers on patrol

Hezbollah fires at Israeli-held border zone in first strike since ceasefire

Exclusive
Andrea Jenkyns announced she was joining Nigel Farage’s party yesterday

Labour calls for investigation over allegations Andrea Jenkyns was bribed to join Reform

France Politics

French government faces no-confidence vote over Barnier’s austerity budget

Two patients were able to walk short distances and even climb stairs thanks to deep brain stimulation

Paralysed patients able to walk again after undergoing world first brain surgery

Queen Camilla

Queen to miss start of Qatari state visit due to 'lingering side effects' of chest infection

Jaguar's new hot-pink car has leaked online

Jaguar’s new hot-pink concept car leaks online ahead of reveal

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier

French government on the brink of collapse as PM Barnier faces no-confidence vote

Israel fired on people "suspected of breaching" its ceasefire with Hezbollah last week

Israel and Hezbollah trade fire as Netanyahu warns of 'harsh response' to 'serious violation' of ceasefire agreement

Ringleader Paul Green (main pic) and drugs stamped with Prada and Champions League (r)

Britain's 'biggest drug smuggling gang' jailed following £7billion plot

Latest News

See more Latest News

At least 56 people have been killed in a stampede at a football match in Guinea

Dozens feared dead in football stadium stampede in Guinea

Mr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz take a look at drones during Mr Scholz’s visit to Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledges more aid for Ukraine

Dawn Sturgess died after being exposed to Novichok

Salisbury Novichok poisonings due to ‘abject Government failure to protect public’, inquiry told
Soldiers on patrol

Israel says Hezbollah fired into disputed zone in first attack since ceasefire

Leigh Pateman has been jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend.

Man jailed for murdering ex who died two years after he doused her in petrol and set her alight
A man who allegedly made racist monkey gestures towards a black footballer has been found dead

Football fan found dead hours after being filmed 'making racist gesture at black player'

Thirty homes have been evacuated at Nant Morlais in Pant, Merthyr Tydfil

'It seems to be getting bigger': Homes evacuated as enormous sinkhole opens up in street in Wales
People fell ill and died after eating an endangered sea turtle stew

Three people dead and dozens more sick after eating sea turtle stew 'that also killed dogs, cats and chickens'
Retired police dog Bear found the missing man on his first walk since surgery.

Retired police dog rescues missing man on first walk since major surgery

Sir Chris Wormald will replace Simon Case as head of the civil service

Sir Chris Wormald named as new cabinet secretary and head of civil service

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William wished him luck as Sinfield will be raising money for motor neurone disease charities.

Prince William pays tribute to late rugby star Rob Burrow before ultra-marathon MND fundraiser in his memory
The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt Christmas message about 'love in our darkest times' in a touching nod to her battle with cancer ahead of her annual carol service.

'Love in darkest times': Princess Kate pens heartfelt first Christmas message since cancer diagnosis for carol service
Andrew was nowhere to be seen as Sarah jetted off on holiday

Sarah Ferguson holidays in Vienna without Prince Andrew as 'concern' grows

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News